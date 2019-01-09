‘Yoshi’s Crafted World,’ ‘Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn’ Coming This March

Even though Nintendo hasn’t confirmed whether it will be hosting a new Direct special this month, it has begun moving forward with its 2019 plans by announcing release dates for a pair of its forthcoming games, which should be a big hit with platforming fans.

First up is Yoshi’s Crafted World for Nintendo Switch, the follow-up to the hit Wii U/Nintendo 3DS game Yoshi’s Woolly World, in which our dino friend explores a beautiful new realm. The game is set to arrive on March 29.

“In the game, you play as an adorable Yoshi exploring a big world crafted from household items like boxes and paper cups, journeying through each themed stage to solve puzzles and find hidden treasures. On the flip side, stages can be played backward, providing new perspectives to explore and the challenge to find Poochy-Pups that are hiding around the course. You can even join up with a friend to play through the game in two-player co-op,” the company noted in its press release.

The Nintendo 3DS and 2DS will be getting some love as well, as Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn will also be coming their way in March. Based on the Wii game of the same name, this handheld version features all sorts of stringy fun, as well as full Amiibo functionality with Kirby-based Amiibos. You can enjoy it starting on March 8.

“In this enhanced version of the acclaimed Kirby’s Epic Yarn game that originally launched for the Wii system, Kirby is transported into a world made of cloth and yarn to unravel enemies, unzip secret passageways and transform into powerful vehicles. Every stage in the original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new features, like Ravel Abilities that power up Kirby in fun ways, new mini-games featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight, new furniture to personalize and decorate Kirby’s Pad, and a new Devilish mode that adds an extra layer of challenge to each stage,” Nintendo noted.

“Some of the Ravel Abilities include a giant yarn ball used to attack enemies, a wire sword that can slice through anything and the Nylon ability, which can generate wind for jumping higher and collecting beads.”

So if retro platformers are your thing, don’t miss out on either of these games!

We’ll let you know what else Nintendo has planned for 2019 as soon as they reveal their hand.

