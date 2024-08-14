Youtooz Is Releasing a Baldur’s Gate 3 Collection, And Bear Form Halsin Seems to Be Included

Youtooz, the company that makes various different collectables for the “internet’s favorite moments,” has recently shared a teaser image for one of their upcoming releases, and Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can start getting excited to fill some shelf space with seven items releasing in the future. With no release date has been indicated by Youtooz just yet, releases from them are typically conducted through pre-order first, so fans of Larian’s RPG should stay on the lookout on the Youtooz socials for details in the future.

On the left half are figures which usually land around the 4.7 inch mark for Youtooz, though the volume behind Shadowheart’s ponytail may make her a bit taller. God’s favorite princess is joined by the fearsome Lae’zel, the rogue vampire spawn Astarion, and the Wizard of Waterdeep Gale. These figures are typically around the $29.99 USD mark, so it’s likely to expect the Baldur’s Gate 3 pieces to run consistently in that ballpark. As for the right, the next images has three plushies that will allow you to snuggle the best boy in the realm Scratch and the lovable owlbear cub…and what looks like the bear form of Halsin (we’ve all seen the Drow twin snuggles, don’t try to tell me otherwise). Youtooz’s most often released plushies are 6 or 9 inches, and also generally land around the $29.99 USD mark.

There are, of course, some party companion options missing from the Youtooz lineup, including Wyll, Minthara, Karlach, Jaheira, and Minsc (and Boo!), and typically Youtooz will have multiple waves of releases for these more popular releases, so it’s possible we could see some of these missing companions release in the future. Not that my opinion on these things matters, but I just want to put out there into the universe that the Dark Urge would make the most spectacular squishable plushie.

Not only is it exciting enough on its own to see Baldur’s Gate 3 merch release, this is actually a major moment as thus far officially licensed merchandise for Larian Studios’ RPG has been few and far between and have been primarily found in the Larian shop or through Wizards of the Coast products. Hopefully this indicates fans will start to see more official merchandise available in the future.