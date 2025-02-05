Rooster Teeth Returns Under Original Creator Burnie Burns

Rooster Teeth is making a comeback with original creator Burnie Burns back at the helm. The internet is a massive place filled with opportunity and has allowed people to achieve unimaginable levels of success. YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok are responsible for creating new millionaires and celebrities, some of whom have leveraged their social media clout to catapult themselves into music or acting careers. Logan Paul started as a Viner and is now part of the WWE, Addison Rae was a TikTokker turned actress, and there are multiple other examples of this as well. Some have even started entire companies and media empires. ex-IGN employees Greg Miller, Tim Gettys, Nick Scarpino, and Colin Moriarty launched Kinda Funny a decade ago and it’s now a major YouTube channel.

However, companies like Kinda Funny probably wouldn’t be possible without Rooster Teeth. The company launched in the early days of the internet, making short films largely centered around nerd culture. Their most prominent work was Red vs. Blue, a comedic series set inside of the Halo universe that eventually evolved into a big budget action series with CG animation. Rooster Teeth would go on to develop podcasts, theatrical films, beloved shows like Achievement Hunter, and offer up a ton of lovable personalities on top of that. It was quite an achievement, but unfortunately, Rooster Teeth shut down in 2024 after its owner Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to close it down. This came after years of rumblings that Rooster Teeth would be sold off and sadly, it did eventually happen.

Rooster Teeth Returns With Co-Founder Burnie Burns

burnie burns on the rooster teeth podcast

However, not all hope is lost. Rooster Teeth is coming back and it could be a proper return to its former glory. Original creator Burnie Burns is back at Rooster Teeth and will be part of his new company, Box Company Productions, which was founded back in 2023. Burns hopes to bring back the “community-driven energy” that made Rooster Teeth so special. A new video was also posted to the Rooster Teeth YouTube to tease the company’s return.

“I am excited at the challenge of bringing Rooster Teeth back to its roots,” said Burns in a press release. “The heart of this brand has always been its fans, and I look forward to writing a new chapter together.”

As of right now, we don’t know much else about what the future of Rooster Teeth looks like. Will the old hosts and beloved creators return? Will they revive podcasts and original programming such as RWBY or Red vs. Blue? We really have no idea. For starters, shows like RWBY were sold off after Rooster Teeth was shuttered. It’s possible Rooster Teeth could get it back, but it may also be out of their hands.

It seems hard to imagine Rooster Teeth without many of those things, the people and content were what made it so special and unique. Some of the beloved Rooster Teeth creators went off to make their own YouTube channels or other creative endeavors before Rooster Teeth even shut its doors, so they may be content with doing their own thing.

However, Burnie Burns had left Rooster Teeth in the summer of 2020 with the intent of focusing on his family and moving out of the United States. So, his return is promising and exciting. It’s possible some of the other creators left because he did and things changed too much, so maybe he can convince some folks to return. Either way, Rooster Teeth is back and this should excite fans. Hopefully, it won’t be long before new content starts hitting the Rooster Teeth YouTube channel and fans can enjoy the company’s’ return.