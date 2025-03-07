Yu-Gi-Oh! Players Getting Damaged Promo Cards, Konami Responds

Gamers who ordered the physical version of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection got some special promo cards to go along with it. Specifically, the physical edition comes with a secret rare Harpie’s Feather Duster card. Depending on luck, players could get the standard or alternative artwork for the card, which is familiar to anime fans as a favorite of Mai Valentine. However, some fans have been receiving damaged promo cards with print imperfections and other issues. Thankfully, Konami has already responded to the issue, and they’ve issued a response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection promo card damage looks to be related to a misprint. For many, their Harpie’s Feather Duster card arrives with faint black dots on the front card art and some white spots on the back. Based on the number of posts in the Yu-Gi-Oh! subreddit, the issue looks to be fairly widespread. Many gamers report having the card misprints, regardless of whether they received their physical edition in the mail or picked it up directly from retailers like GameStop. The misprint seems to show up on both the standard and alternate art cards, leaving many fans with damaged promos regardless of which version they pull.

Gamers speculate the issue with black ink on the card description may be related to ink bleed from the printed plastic packaging. However, that doesn’t fully explain the white gaps on the back of the card, which are more likely to be a printing error. Regardless, the cards clearly aren’t up to the standard Yu-Gi-Oh! card collectors want to see, and many are frustrated with the lack of quality control on these promos.

On the plus side, Konami is already aware of the issue. They have responded directly to fans reporting damage with their Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection promos. According to the response shared by a fan, “the black dots were a result of an undetected issue that occurred during the printing process.” The company goes on to say they’re investigating ways to “make this right” with affected gamers. Konami also asks that customers keep the damaged cards, as the company may request proof before offering any kind of replacement.

How to Report a Damaged Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Promo Card

While this initial statement from Konami doesn’t guarantee a replacement, that is the most likely path forward. In fact, some other Yu-Gi-Oh! fans report they’ve already been offered a replacement bonus card. If you received a damaged promo card with your Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, you should reach out to Konami support to request a replacement. You can do this via the Konami Support website.

Reporting an issue doesn’t guarantee you’ll be offered a replacement, but it’s a good start. Be sure to hang on to the damaged cards, in case Konami requests they be returned. This may not always be the case, as one fan who shared their confirmation email about a replacement did not need to send the damaged card. It was, however, required to show proof of purchase. So for those tempted to try and get a free Harpie’s Feather Duster card out of the situation, it doesn’t look like it’ll be that easy.

As of now, Konami hasn’t formally shared a deadline for how long the company is willing to entertain replacement requests. So, it’s best to report your damaged promo card ASAP if you’re hoping to get a higher quality Harpie’s Feather Duster promo.

Did you receive a damaged promo card with your copy of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection? Let us know in the comments below!