Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Release Date Revealed

Konami have announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will launch for Nintendo Switch on August 20, at a price-point of $39.99 USD. To accompany the announcement, Komani has also released a brand-new trailer showing the game in action, which you view at the top of the article.

In the new Yu-Gi-Oh! game, duelists will experience more than 20 years of the franchise’s history, reliving stories from the original animated series all the way up to the latest series. This means partaking in iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! battles across multiple seasons with a wide range of characters. Meanwhile, you can also participate in deck-building fantasy draft modes or online play.

As of this week, pre-orders for retail and digital versions of the game are open. Exclusive to the retail version of the game, will be three brand-new actual trading cards: Progleo, Micro Coder, and Cynet Codec. As for digital pre-order bonuses, there doesn’t seem to be any, or if there is, they haven’t been disclosed yet.

The game is said to contain over 9,000 cards, the most ever in any Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG video game. In the game you can build and customize your own competitive decks and unlock cards via an in-game currency, which if it’s anything like previous games, will be easy to earn and not be purchasable with real-life money. That’s not to say it’s very easy to earn every card in the game, but if you play even a decent amount you’ll probably come pretty close.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports or platforms, and given that the game is pitched as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, this will probably stay that way.

