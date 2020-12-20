New Yu-Gi-Oh Game Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

A brand new Yu-Gi-Oh! game has been announced for Nintendo Switch. Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS fans should be excited for Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel. The card battle game got announced during Jump Festa 2021 online. For those who might not have been keeping up with the Konami game for a while, the rules have gotten quite a change. Gematsu reports that “Rush Duel will allow players to Normal Summon multiple monsters from their hand in one turn, and draw until you have at least five cards in your hand.” As is customary with Yu-Gi-Oh! games now, you will also be able to take on the protagonists and villains from the SEVENS anime. But, a release is not imminent because Rush Duel is still in development. Until then, fans can play with all the previous protagonists in Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution. Use that game to get some of your skills up to speed before the new title hits.

Konagi describes Link Evolution right here:

“Build your Deck from over 9,000 cards and take on the most iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe,” a description of the game from Nintendo’s site reads. “Relive the stories from the original animated Yu-Gi-Oh! series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!”

For those who don’t know, Kabuki Takahashi created Yu-Gi-Oh! back in September of 1996 for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The original series rand until March of 2004, and by then it was an enormous hit overseas. Yogi Mutou is a young boy who stumbles upon an ancient puzzle. After solving the artifact, he ends up sharing a body with the spirit of an Egyptian pharaoh. Many people try to reclaim the puzzle for nefarious purposes, and it’s up to Yugi and his friends to keep the puzzle out of dangerous hands. As time goes on, the card games become set pieces for battles between literal good and evil with stakes bordering on life and death. It’s wild and definitely worth a look.

