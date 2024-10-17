Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Adds 3 More Games and Gets a Release Date

Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection now finally has a release date after being confirmed for a worldwide release earlier this year, and even better than that, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have more games to look forward to now that the collection’s grown even larger. Konami announced this week that the Yu-Gi-Oh! bundle of at least eight games so far will be released on February 27, 2025, for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. All of the games announced as of now come from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance eras, and Konami says that there are still more to come before the Yu-Gi-Oh! collection releases.

When the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection was first announced, it included only a couple of games, but it’s since grown significantly with today’s additions only making it larger still. Konami announced on Thursday that the collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! classics will now also include Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction which are all from the Game Boy Advance. For those who played the older Yu-Gi-Oh! games originally, you may recall that Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul is often regarded as one of the best classic games in the series, so having that included in the Early Days Collection is both a no-brainer but also a huge deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

YU-gi-oh! Early Days Collection will be out on february 27th.

As of today, the current lineup of Yu-Gi-Oh! games in the Early Days Collection includes Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II : Dark Duel Stories, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories in addition to the three new games announced today. While the total number of games planned for the game hasn’t really been circulated through all of the announcements like this one, a past press release shared by Konami’s Japanese socials said that the final version of the Early Days Collection would include more than 10 Yu-Gi-Oh! games. We’re up to eight now, so with so many already included, if there’s a classic game that’s missing from this list, there’s a good chance we’ll see it added to the list before the Early Days Collection releases. Some of the games mentioned above were previously only available in Japan, too, so if you’re an avid Yu-Gi-Oh! player or a collection, the Eraly Days Collection is the perfect way to remedy any gaps in your library.

Though the Early Days Collection won’t be out until February, preorders are already up and available at certain retailers if you want to secure your copy early. It’s going for $49.99, according to those preorders, which isn’t a bad deal at all for a collection that comes with 10+ games. In line with pretty much every major Yu-Gi-Oh! game from before, the Early Days Collection will also come with some preorder bonuses in the form of physical Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. Two different versions of the iconic Harpie’s Feather Duster card will be up for grabs with one randomly included in physical versions of the game if you preorder it.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will be out on February 27, 2025, with more games to be announced for the collection between now and then.