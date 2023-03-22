Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Freebie Given Away by Nintendo

Prior to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in early May, Nintendo is now handing out a new freebie tied to the previous game in the series, Breath of the Wild. Back when Breath of the Wild was released in early 2017, a number of different editions of the game were let loose, all of which contained various bonus items. And while the only way to obtain these accessories previously was to have purchased these higher-priced versions of the game, Nintendo is now making one of these additional goodies available in a new manner for no cost.

Downloadable now through the official Zelda website, the "Explorer's Guide" for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has now been released in PDF form. Originally, the Explorer's Guide came included as a physical manual of sorts with the Explorer's Edition of Breath of the Wild that was previously sold. The book is nearly 100 pages in total and features a variety of detailed tidbits about characters, locations, and other activities that appear within BotW.

All in all, it's pretty cool that Nintendo has now opted to release the Explorer's Guide in a digital manner, if nothing more than to preserve the exhaustive information that is packed within it. This is also a great way for those who may not have bought the Explorer's Edition of Breath of the Wild to now net one of that package's biggest extras without having to fork over any money. It should also make for some light reading in the lead-up to the Breath of the Wild for those that are looking for ways to bide their time.

As mentioned, the follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, is set to release in a little under two months on May 12th. When it does release, it will be playable solely across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.

