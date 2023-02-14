The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets Wild GameStop Pre-Order Bonus

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release in a few short months, and Nintendo Switch owners are trying to figure out the best place to pre-order the game. GameStop has revealed an all-new pre-order incentive for those that purchase the title through the retailer, and it's unusual to say the least! All pre-orders from GameStop will include a wooden plaque featuring a number of unique images related to the game. It will only be available in store, but those who pre-order online will be able to bring their receipt to store locations to claim it.

An image of the pre-order bonus can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in pre-ordering from GameStop can do so right here.

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at GameStop and receive an EXCLUSIVE wooden plaque with purchase!



Order now: https://t.co/1z7YghNLor pic.twitter.com/NVBLlYJf2q — GameStop (@GameStop) February 14, 2023

During last week's Nintendo Direct, a special collector's edition for Tears of the Kingdom was revealed, which will cost $129.99. Pre-orders for the collector's edition have been very tough to come by online, but those who have managed to secure one are also eligible to receive the wooden plaque. As far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a very unique one, and a lot of Zelda fans will assuredly want to add it to their collections!

Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Set to release on May 12th, there has been very little information provided about the game since it was first announced. We do know that the Master Sword is in a state of disrepair, and much of the game seems to take place in the skies over Hyrule. Beyond those details, not much else has been revealed, but very few Zelda games have received direct sequels over the years. Breath of the Wild was clearly a special case, as it truly helped showcase the abilities of the Nintendo Switch at launch. Now the sequel is set to release more than six years later, and fans are very excited to see if the wait was worth it!

Are you looking forward to Tears of the Kingdom? Will this pre-order incentive get you to buy it from GameStop? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!