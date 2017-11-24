The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition Heavily Discounted Through Amazon Lightning Deal, Act Fast

Hurry! Right now Amazon has an amazing lightning deal on the definitive version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For the next three hours, you can grab the Explorer’s Edition of Breath of the Wild, which comes with a bunch of extra goodies and an incredibly useful map, for only $49. Usually the standard version of the game is $60, so this is a fantastic deal. You can find the listing right here.

As noted, this is a lightning deal. It’s not going to last long. The timer is ticking down and shows a little over three hours left at the time of writing, but the deal is already 35% claimed. These are going to go fast, and I’m guessing that it will be all gone within the hour, so if you want to grab this, grab it now! Here are the official product details from the listing:

Videos by ComicBook.com

After waking from a 100-year slumber, Link must explore the wild to regain his memories and save Hyrule.

This bundle is Perfect for first-time heroes; it contains the game, a two-side map, and an explorer’s guide with lore and learning from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.

Time to explore the guide, the map, and the world of Hyrule!

Are you going to get a Nintendo Switch this holiday season? Grab this now, because you’re definitely going to want to play Breath of the Wild on your new console. Is someone else going to get you a Nintendo Switch? Are you planning on buying someone a Nintendo Switch? You get our point, right? This is one of the can’t-miss, defining games of the generation, and Amazon is letting you in on it for a great price! Grab this sucker and be the holiday hero your family deserves!