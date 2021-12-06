Xbox Heaps Praise on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It’s been nearly five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside Nintendo Switch, and in that time, the game has gotten a lot of acclaim. At this point, it would be more unusual to find someone that doesn’t have kind things to say about the game, but BotW has now received strong praise from an unlikely source: the official Xbox Twitter account! Today, Xbox asked followers to name a game that “makes you feel right at home.” One response listed Breath of the Wild, and the Xbox account surprised fans with kind words about the game.

“BotW offers such a relaxing sandbox experience (punctuated with the occasional death laser),” Xbox replied on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, many fans were surprised that the official Xbox account acknowledged the response at all, let alone responding with such praise. Many shared their appreciation for the response, and one fan even joked that Nintendo should put the quote in its next trailer for the game. Another called Xbox and Nintendo “the cutest couple,” given how well the two companies have been working together over the last few years.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Xbox’s statement about Breath of the Wild is an accurate one! The game truly does offer a relaxing sandbox experience, provided players avoid those aforementioned death lasers. With the game’s sequel set to release on Switch sometime in 2022, it will be interesting to see if Nintendo can manage to capture what made the previous game so special. After five years, it’s clear that Breath of the Wild has become one of the most beloved experiences in the history of the Zelda franchise, so Nintendo will clearly have its work cut out for it. Hopefully, the sequel will manage to earn a similar level of praise!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Breath of the Wild? Were you surprised to see Xbox praising the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!