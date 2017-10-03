Haven’t you heard? It’s dangerous to go alone! Take this electronic Legend of Zelda classic sword replica wherever you go.

The sword is a replica of the 8-bit version from the original The Legend Of Zelda. Seeing it in the real world makes me realize just how ineffective it would be as an actual weapon. Still, the sword is loaded with sound effects, which you’ll hear every time you swing or stab. It’s also forged with pure nostalgia. You can order the sword here and experience its power.

So, yes – never leave home without The Legend of Zelda classic sword! Actually, the umbrella version of the sword makes more sense in that regard. Bringing an umbrella with you is always a sensible idea. You might also want to bring along an electric ocarina. You know…just in case. The full list of features for the sword is available below.

• Legend of Zelda Classic Sword (8-Bit)

• Officially-licensed Nintendo merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation

• A replica of the Sword from the original Legend of Zelda

• Swing it to recreate classic game sound effects

• When grasped, a strange sense of nostalgia washes over you

• Batteries: 2 AA (included)

• Dimensions: 13 1/4″ long x 5 3/4″ wide x 1 1/4″ deep

• Weight: 8 oz.