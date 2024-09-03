New Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Commercial Encourages People to “Play Your Way”

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is due out on September 26th, and a brand-new commercial has been released to build hype for the Nintendo Switch game. In Echoes of Wisdom, players will have significant freedom in the way that they navigate Hyrule and solve puzzles. The new commercial plays on that theme, starring a pair of twins that have similar lives and styles, but can be seen solving puzzles quite differently. At one point, one brother crosses a waterway by diving right in, using an Echo of a fish to protect Zelda from an enemy. Meanwhile, the other brother uses Zelda’s Tri Rod to build a bridge out of multiple beds, allowing the hero to avoid the enemy altogether.

The new commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can be found below.

Zelda’s ability to create Echoes of creatures and items seems to encourage a lot of creativity. At one point in the commercial, the two brothers come across the same scalable cliff. One brother gets Zelda up the cliff by creating a column made of water, while the other uses the recently revealed Bond ability to get Zelda to the top of the cliff by following a spider’s path. In another section, one brother can be seen using an item to glide down from a higher area, while the other brother uses that same item to attack enemies.

All in all, this commercial does a great job highlighting the freedom of the game, and it’s going to be interesting to see the various ways that players solve the same problems. From everything Nintendo has revealed about Echoes of Wisdom thus far, it seems like the developers are trying to replicate the freedom seen in last year’s Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with the big difference being that it now happens in an overhead perspective closer to earlier games in the series.

The freedom given to players in Tears of the Kingdom endeared the game to a wide audience, resulting in massive sales, and various Game of the Year awards. It remains to be seen whether Echoes of Wisdom will prove as endearing, but the game is looking promising thus far!

