Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Gets First Update, Here's What to Expect

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was just released on Nintendo Switch a few hours ago, and the game has already received its first update. While it might seem weird, this kind of thing has become pretty common in recent years, with developers often releasing last minute day one updates. From what we can tell, there isn't anything too significant in this new version, but players planning to start the game today will want to update it before launching. That way they can avoid any bugs that might have been addressed. The short list of patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.0.1 (September 25, 2025)

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

A lot of times with game updates, Nintendo avoids going into too much detail regarding changes and fixes. Sadly, this is one of those cases, and Nintendo hasn't elaborated any further. Oftentimes, the fan community will uncover more in-depth information later, and share what's been fixed on social media. However, since Echoes of Wisdom has only really been in the hands of reviewers prior to today, it's hard to say if we'll actually get any deeper information about what's been changed. Hopefully, this update will simply lead to things running smoother overall!

For those that haven't been keeping up with the game, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the newest 2D entry in the franchise. Developed by Grezzo, the game uses a similar art style to the studio's 2019 remake of Link's Awakening, but Echoes of Wisdom offers a completely new experience. In one major difference, Princess Zelda is the game's main character, and has her own unique powers and abilities that set her apart from Link. The other major difference is that the game is actually set in Hyrule this time, rather than Koholint Island. As a result, fans can expect to see familiar locations from the series. So far, critical reception to the game has been very positive, and Echoes of Wisdom currently holds a Metacritic score of 86.

