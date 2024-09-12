Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Overview Trailer Offers Extended Look at Zelda's New Powers

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is still two weeks from release, but Nintendo has offered a new overview trailer to tide fans over in the meantime. The trailer is nearly six minutes in length, and offers a deep dive into Zelda's abilities in the game, the locations she'll visit, and the familiar faces she'll encounter. For those hoping to see a closer look ahead of launch, this should give potential buyers a better idea of what to expect. While Link might not have a starring role, it looks like the game will still offer everything fans have come to expect from a Zelda game!

The overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can be found below.

The Echoes of Wisdom name comes from the fact that Zelda has a new ability in the game, which allows her to create Echoes of items and enemies. From everything shown so far, it appears that players will have a lot of freedom to choose which Echoes are used to complete various tasks, similar to the freedom we saw in both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. While previous 2D Zelda games had very specific ways that puzzles had to be completed, it looks like these Echoes will allow players to enjoy things their way. That's been a theme of the game's marketing, and it will be interesting to see how it actually works in practice.

The art style in Echoes of Wisdom is based on the 2019 remake of Link's Awakening. That game notably did not take place in Hyrule, instead being set on Koholint Island. That isn't the case in Echoes of Wisdom, which will see the return of several familiar places from the series. In the overview trailer, we can see Zelda in locations like Gerudo Desert and the Great Deku Tree. The trailer also offers a closer look at the Still World, which is key to the game's overall mystery. Zelda enters the Still World via rifts found throughout Hyrule, and these locations will feature "massive dungeons."

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is set to be released on September 26th. With that date swiftly approaching, this might be the last big trailer we get ahead of launch. Hopefully the finished game can live up to the promise shown so far!

