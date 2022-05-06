World Video Game Hall of Fame Inducts The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and More

✖

The World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong National Museum of Play has officially inducted four new titles as part of the annual inclusion of additional video games. That includes Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meier's Civilization, and perhaps most notably, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Other finalists that didn't make the cut this year include Assassin's Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Minesweeper, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, and Words with Friends.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has been inducting video games since first being established in 2015 with the inaugural class including Doom, Tetris, Super Mario Bros., World of Warcraft, Pac-Man, and Pong. Last year, Animal Crossing, Microsoft Flight Simulator, StarCraft, and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? were all inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame out of 12 finalists that also included Call of Duty, FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Guitar Hero, Mattel Football, Pole Position, Portal, and Tron.

"Even today, developers throughout the world credit The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as influencing the way they create games," said Andrew Borman, digital games curator at The Strong National Museum of Play, as part of the announcement. "The game's sprawling 3D world, fluid combat, complex puzzles, and time-shifting story combined to inspire a wonder in players that they have never forgotten."

