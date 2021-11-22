The Legend of Zelda Trends as Fans Celebrate Two Huge Anniversaries

November 21st is a pretty big day for Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise, marking the anniversary of two of the most beloved games in the series. On November 21st, 1991, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past first released on Super Nintendo, while that same date in 1998 saw the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo 64. Over the years, Zelda fans have hotly debated which of these two is the superior Zelda, but the reality is that both are terrific games that reshaped the series for decades to come.
On the 30th anniversary of A Link to the Past and the 23rd anniversary of Ocarina of Time, fans of the Zelda series took to social media to share their love for both. It truly is incredible to think of the impact these games have had, both on gamers, and on the industry. The Zelda series has inspired countless games through the years, and it seems likely these two will continue to do so long into the future. And for those that have never played them, both titles are available now on Nintendo Switch!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep reading to see what Zelda fans are saying about these anniversaries!