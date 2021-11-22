The Legend of Zelda Trends as Fans Celebrate Two Huge Anniversaries

November 21st is a pretty big day for Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise, marking the anniversary of two of the most beloved games in the series. On November 21st, 1991, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past first released on Super Nintendo, while that same date in 1998 saw the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo 64. Over the years, Zelda fans have hotly debated which of these two is the superior Zelda, but the reality is that both are terrific games that reshaped the series for decades to come.

On the 30th anniversary of A Link to the Past and the 23rd anniversary of Ocarina of Time, fans of the Zelda series took to social media to share their love for both. It truly is incredible to think of the impact these games have had, both on gamers, and on the industry. The Zelda series has inspired countless games through the years, and it seems likely these two will continue to do so long into the future. And for those that have never played them, both titles are available now on Nintendo Switch!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what Zelda fans are saying about these anniversaries!

A Link to the Past is an unquestionable classic.

Crazy that The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is 30 years old now. It's my favorite Zelda game and one of my favorite games ever. — Seanshank (@Tyler_Burnham) November 22, 2021

Ocarina has quite a few fans, too!

https://twitter.com/alexland7219/status/1462520201791086603

Some fans showed their love alongside their collections.

One fan even celebrated at Survivor Series!

Every Zelda fan has a favorite.

Happy 30th anniversary to my favorite Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past! 😊

Happy 23rd anniversary to the legendary first 3D Zelda, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time! — Nathan Purcell (@NathanPurcell56) November 22, 2021

After all these years, LttP holds up.

oh that's why everyone's talking about A Link to the Past today!



Happy 30th birthday to ALttP, a game so well-designed that even the bugs are a lot of fun, a game that we can still learn new things about and find new ways to play — 🌲 cohost.org/arborelia (@arborelia) November 22, 2021

For many, OoT was an entry point for other games.

Happy 23rd Anniversary to Legend of Zelda Ocarina Of Time!!! 🎶



This is the second game that got me into video games but this one specifically got me into adventure/action single player games, this is also my first Zelda game. I'm proud to be a Zelda fan! ❤#LegendOfZelda pic.twitter.com/YwpZGxn5cB — OriginalKingJulian94 (@_OGKingJulian94) November 21, 2021

The debate continues!