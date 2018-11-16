Zen Studios Bringing More Williams Arcade Tables To ‘Pinball FX3’

It seems like it wasn’t that long ago that Zen Studios announced that it was expanding its Pinball FX3 table lineup with actual arcade games from Williams. The first pack arrived last month, bringing with it favorites like Fish Tales, The Getaway: High Speed II and Medieval Madness. But apparently there’s more where that came from.

Just in time for the holidays, Zen Studios has announced that a second batch of Williams-licensed tables is on the way, set to arrive on December 4. This time around, three more arcade favorites join the fray — Black Rose, Party Zone and the cult classic Attack From Mars, where your score can literally climb into the billions.

The games can be seen in the trailer above. As you can see, they’re accurate recreations of the original tables, though you can select to see extra details on each one, like a female pirate hanging over the table in Black Rose and a party dude riding a rocket in Party Zone. (You have the option to switch them off if you want to go all authentic.)

“The overwhelmingly positive response from the pinball community since the launch of Williams Pinball Volume 1 has resulted in people of all ages and skill levels experiencing classic premium pinball in exciting new ways,” said Mel Kirk, Vice President of Publishing at Zen Studios. “Williams Pinball Volume 2 brings players a set of classic Bally tables – with themes everyone loves, like alien invasions, pirates and…well, partying – and I am thrilled that these games have found a home in Pinball FX3.”

The pack will sell for $9.99 and will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Windows Store and Steam. It’s a great way to build upon your growing pinball collection. Here’s the official breakdown of what each table brings:

“Just as Williams Pinball Volume 1 featured a dragon bursting to life and a fisherman reeling ’em in, the remastered 1990s classics in Williams Pinball Volume 2 are enhanced in similar ways. In Party Zone, host Captain B. Zarr comes to life as a 3D interactive character parading around on a giant rocket, while Attack from Mars fires missiles upon a flying saucer circling the playfield, thanks to the orders barked by a 3D-animated general. At the same time, Black Rose, Queen of the High Seas, captains her fully 3D-animated ship across a spinning globe as you loot a treasure chest and fire an interactive cannon. Of course, classic simulations are still available for anyone craving the most authentic arcade experience.”

Who knows what great tables 2019 will bring? (Fingers crossed we get some Funhouse in there…)

Pinball FX3 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.