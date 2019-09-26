Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip Screenshots Show Off Several Areas, New Zombies

The upcoming video game Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip is nearly here! Announced at the end of July, the video game from developer High Voltage Software and publisher GameMill Entertainment explores the Zombieland franchise’s world between the events of the two films, showcasing exactly what characters like Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock were up to between them.

To be clear, the actual content of the game itself doesn’t have anything directly to do with Zombieland: Double Tap, the upcoming film. It’s being pitched as very much its own standalone story, which is fairly common for licensed games based on movies. So, what, exactly, does the story of Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip look like then?

“At the outset, the characters are based on the West Coast, near where the original movie left off,” the developers explain. “Spurned by boredom and encroaching zombies, the group decides to head out on the road, looking to take Little Rock on a “Field Trip” to see Washington D.C. that quickly turns from diversion to all-out quest. Along the way, they’ll encounter mayhem, adventure, and zombies as they chase the elusive Zombie Kill of the Week in this over-the-top top-down shooter that harnesses the comedic voice of the franchise and channels it into nonstop action.”

You can check out a series of exclusive screenshots from the game, showing off three different areas — Playland, Grocery Store, and the White House — in the gallery embedded below. Given that the game is set to release on October 15th, this should give you a pretty good idea of what it looks like and how it plays in addition to its distinct art design.[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7795]

Here’s an official description of Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip taken from the game’s website:

“Zombieland Double Tap: Road Trip is the wild, twin-stick cooperative shooter that tells the story of how the characters you love found their way from Pacific Playland at the end of Zombieland to the start of the sequel. With mayhem, irreverence, and more gore than the ESRB recommends you witness, we’re bringing you an untold chapter in the lives of our heroes. Take the role of one of the classic four heroes, or even one of the new faces, and combat an endless horde of over-the-top zombies!”

Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on October 15th. Zombieland: Double Tap, the film, is scheduled to release on October 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.