Lost Ember: Rekindled Is A Gorgeous Exploration Of The Natural World (Review)

Developed and published by Mooneye Studios, Lost Ember launched in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows. Eventually making its way to the Nintendo Switch the following year, Lost Ember garnered critical acclaim for its storytelling and art direction, even if its somewhat simple controls and basic gameplay mechanics were criticized. Even gamers who felt the gameplay was too basic noted the strength of the game’s visual execution, making for a memorable experience from a narrative standpoint that was somewhat held back by the game’s relatively shallow gameplay loops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans got the chance to explore more of the game through the “Legendary Souls” DLC, Lost Ember still had to deal with some performance issues. However, those problems have been largely resolved in the title’s new re-release. Players who fell in love with the experience or missed it entirely now have a new chance to venture into the title’s gorgeously rendered worlds, with the Lost Ember: Rekindled edition enhancing the graphics to enhance the immersion. While it might not be for everyone, there’s something ethereal about the game’s focus on the natural world and the stories it hides that makes it the ideal experience for the right type of gamer.

REVIEW: 4/5

Pros: Cons: Visual aesthetic and art design is absolutely terrific Relatively basic gameplay can be somewhat shallow. Natural puzzle design adds to the immersive experience. Fairly easy gameplay doesn’t have too much depth. A bittersweet and quietly compelling storyline draws the player in. Methodical pace may not connect with audiences looking for more action-heavy games.

A World Beyond You

Lost Ember: Rekindled is a sleeker version of the thematically rich 2019 title, with a focus on artistry and simple exploration that makes for a simple, bittersweet, and at times beautiful experience. On some level, Lost Ember could be called a walking simulator that forces players down a narrative rail. However, enough of the gameplay’s story is driven by natural discovery amid larger exploration, hiding the direct path of the story underneath a layer of solid gameplay design and gorgeous visuals.

The game focuses on a wandering spirit and the wolf it befriends as they roam a vast natural landscape. The game takes the body-swapping mechanics of Super Mario Odyssey further, forcing the player to hop between different animals like fish and birds to explore areas that the wolf wouldn’t be able to reach. A number of environmental puzzles and natural challenges force players to rethink their surroundings on a regular basis, keeping the narrative-driven game from feeling too samey.

As the player explores the ruins of a long-dead society, memories are unlocked and brought to life in vivid color thanks to Lost Ember’s gorgeous graphics and visual design. The game’s methodical pace fits the storytelling and overall focus on experience rather than gameplay depth. The improved graphics of the Rekindled edition only add to the effect. While the gameplay loop is fairly straightforward and doesn’t take on too much depth, there’s just enough natural engagement to fit in nicely alongside the immersive storytelling to make it all work.

The Bittersweet Memory

The real draw of Lost Ember is found in the presentation. The game benefits from a gorgeously realized art direction, which softens the edges of its natural world in a way that benefits the quiet focus on exploration. The updated version of the game only enhances the effect, adding layers of shadows and spectacle to the experience. The storytelling is largely natural, playing out in subtle ways for players as they discover more of the world and unlock mysteries through their adventure.

The game’s visual aesthetic blends slight mystical touches with an almost painterly aesthetic, the vibrant colors blending together in stark ways. The game’s visual aesthetic is crisp, especially in the Rekindled edition, and it has an unforgettable aura about it. The sound design is just as impressive, with a score that fits the quiet, contemplative nature of the experience. At its best, Lost Ember’s story fits the aesthetic with an almost supernatural level of engagement, a somber and subtle story told through a sly mix of exposition and visuals.

Why Lost Ember Works

Similar to this year’s Keeper, there’s something quiet, somber, and even intangible about Lost Ember‘s appeal. Gamers looking for a thrill a minute would likely be better suited looking elsewhere, as the relatively basic gameplay doesn’t transform into something with more developed depth. However, players who are interested in the narrative potential of the medium and want to open up to an emotional story about memory and loss will be rewarded with a stirring tale.

The lush environments speak to the tragedy of lost life and forgotten civilizations, a natural aspect of the storytelling that adds to the experience and makes it feel like a genuine adventure instead of just a straightforward narrative. Alongside the “Legendary Souls” DLC, which expands on the story and introduces new adventures to the game, Lost Ember: Rekindled is a great update of the game that highlights what made it so compelling when it launched over six years ago. A gorgeously rendered experience, Lost Ember: Rekindled may be a fairly basic game, but it is also a wonderful work of art that will grip you with its natural worldbuilding and quiet storytelling.

ComicBook.com was provided a PS5 code for the purposes of this review.