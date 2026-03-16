Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! Is A Fun Retro Shooter With A Great Satirical Core [Review]

Plenty of video games put players up against hordes of alien combatants, going all the way back to the earliest days of the medium with Space Invaders. Generations of players have cut down countless aliens in games, and Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! carries on that legacy with gusto. The expansion of the satirical sci-fi film series leans hard into the simple enjoyment that comes with the FPS genre, underscoring the entire experience with a hilariously dark edge.

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That’s what elevates Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! into something truly noteworthy. While the core gameplay is engaging (albeit cut short by a relatively short runtime), the satirical throughline in the story, character interactions, and live-action cutscenes make for a very entertaining experience. Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! is a great little piece of satire hidden behind a goofy, fun sci-fi shooter, doing a great job of reflecting the film that inspired it.

Review Score: 4/5

Pros: Cons: Satirical reinvention of the Starship Troopers films works great in game form. Short run-time can be a bit underwhelming. Tight gameplay and a retro approach contribute to a fun experience. Lack of complexity and depth compared to modern shooters can be somewhat frustrating. Live-action cut-scenes add a layer of thematic weight to the experience.

Join The Fight For A New Starship Troopers Adventure

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel, and that’s a good thing. Instead, the game serves as an easily entertaining and satirically punchy shooter that may be short, but thrives with what it has. Presented as an in-universe video game within the world of Starship Troopers, Ultimate Bug War! It is purported to be a “realistic” portrayal of warfare that actually takes far more cues from the arcade-style shooters of previous generations than anything else. Combat is simple, with players facing off against hordes of “bugs” in large environments that don’t betray the simplistic graphics. The shooter mechanics are throwbacks to a simpler approach to the genre, with a relatively small weapon selection, but the actual core gameplay is tight enough not to be distracting despite these purposeful limitations.

Other mechanics like air drops and mech suits add other elements to the experience, all landing with an entertaining lightness and speed that benefits the overall game. The biggest drawback to Ultimate Bug War! is the length, as the handful of missions can be completed in a few hours. Even the additional bug campaign only adds a little bit of extra playtime. Still, the solid execution and fun retro intentions behind the design pay off in the underlying gameplay. There’s a sense of genuine fun in the missions, a simple action-packed gameplay loop that keeps the player engaged while the real focus of the game kicks in.

The Bombast Is The Point

The really impressive aspect of Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! is how the game faithfully recreates the underlying satire that made the original film so effective. While the book it was based on was a pro-war ode to Cold War perspectives, Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 film adaptation used the premise to explore how a fascist government can use over-the-top propaganda, cultural control, and military operations to reshape a population into happy soldiers. That’s core to the presentation of Ultimate Bug War, which breaks up missions with satirical in-universe commercials and brief interviews with Sammy alongside Johnny Rico (played by Casper Van Dien, reprising his performance from the film), who has risen in the ranks to become a general.

These sequences see the pair seriously and dramatically explaining to the player that the game they are playing is an accurate recreation of what war is like, only for the purposefully low-res graphics and enthusiastic character deliveries to play with the portrayal of military conflicts in the real world. Beats like Sammy excitedly cheering that she gets to go to war after completing the tutorial mission, or a memorial to veterans being turned into a theme park, make each cutscene a grim delight. The sight of a baby being outfitted for a soldier’s uniform so that he can get a jump start on earning citizenship is unnerving, speaking to the game’s pitch-perfect recreation of the tone of the film. Even the game’s unlockable Bug mode, where players step into the role of one of the monstrous aliens, is played as an effort to “understand” the alien race so that it’s easier for the Federation to wipe them out.

Why Ultimate Bug War Works

The trick to Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! is that it mines every ounce of classic sci-fi satire for all its worth. The live-action cinematics paint a perfect picture of a smiling dystopia, reflecting the original film and serving as a harsh critique of the same kind of government-backed propaganda that is all too common in the real world. Given current politics, especially in the United States, the game’s enthusiastic soldiers and darker subtext make it especially effective.

The series translates very well to gaming, especially as a fusion of fun gameplay and narrative intent. While the game might be short, there are plenty of sly jokes, subtle digs, and horrifying implications hiding just under the surface — more than justifying another playthrough to catch all the comedy that you missed on the first run-through. It’s a simple, uncomplicated game that is fun to play and entertaining to watch. While it might not have the most complexity or depth, there’s definitely a place for it in any gamer’s library, especially if you have an affection for the FPS genre.