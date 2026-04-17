Valorborn Early Access Review: A Promising Sandbox Born Half-Formed

Valorborn is the kind of game that arrives like a half-built cathedral dropped into a thunderstorm. You can see the ambition in every crooked beam and flickering torch, even when the walls are still arguing with gravity. It wants to exist in that same unforgiving sandbox tradition as Kenshi, where stories are not written so much as scraped out of the dirt after something terrible happens to you. That ambition is loud, almost theatrical. It is not whispering “survival experience,” it is shouting it into the wind while the wind is already trying to take the roof off.

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But what I kept running into, again and again, was not just ambition, but ambition tripping over its own boots. There is a version of Valorborn that feels like it could swallow entire evenings whole, where systems lock together and suddenly you are not playing a game anymore, you are just trying to keep your little pocket of existence from collapsing. What exists right now feels like that world, but still wet, still drying, still occasionally dripping code onto your shoes. It is a game made of potential and splinters, where the splinters are currently winning.

Rating: 2.5/5

Pros Cons Strong ambition behind a systemic survival sandbox where player-driven stories are the goal Core interaction is inconsistent, with inputs sometimes failing to register or behaving unpredictably Progression loops form a solid conceptual foundation Tutorial is broken and unreliable, preventing proper onboarding Combat has moments of genuine tactical promise, especially when gear progression meaningfully impacts encounters World feels underpopulated and mechanically hollow in many areas UI and quality-of-life systems are really rough, with clunky navigation and inconsistent menu behavior Widespread bugs affect quests, NPC behavior, terrain traversal, and world state stability, breaking immersion and progression flow

A Sandbox Philosophy That Reaches for Stability but Struggles to Stabilize

Courtesy of Laps Games

At its core, Valorborn is clearly trying to speak the same brutal language as Kenshi. It is a systems-driven survival sandbox where the world does not introduce itself politely, it just opens its eyes and dares you to survive its gaze. You are hardly guided. Instead you are released, dropped into the wild like a rumor nobody bothered to verify. No cinematic safety net, no hand-holding. Just systems, consequences, and the expectation that you will figure it out or get chewed up trying.

When that philosophy works, it hits. I found myself slipping into that survival rhythm that earned me many small victories that felt like I had stolen treasure from a sleeping giant. Even chopping wood or hauling resources begins to feel like you are negotiating with the world rather than simply clicking on it. There is a strange poetry in it, like surviving by translating pain into routine. I could see the shadow of Kenshi everywhere, in the 5 hours I played Valorborn, in that same idea that your story is just what happens when systems collide and nobody stops them. Why only 5 hours? Because, there’s really not much content to dip into right now.

But reality shows up wearing mismatched boots in even short sessions. Kenshi is rough, yes, but it is a machine that mostly understands its own gears. Valorborn sometimes feels like those gears are still being drawn mid-spin, which makes sense since it is in Early Access. I would interact with systems and feel that unsettling pause where the game might or might not have heard me. It is like shouting instructions into a cave and getting back something that sounds almost like an answer, but also maybe an echo pretending to be helpful. Even basic things like assigning jobs or queuing tasks between characters can feel like you are trying to organize smoke.

Instead of mastery, you get hesitation dressed up as experimentation. Instead of flow, you get checking, rechecking, and gently questioning reality like it owes you answers. And all the while, the game keeps insisting it has rules, even if it occasionally forgets to enforce them, or one of its numerous bugs prevent them from being realized entirely.

Interaction Is the Definition of Friction In Valorborn

Courtesy of Laps Games

Interacting with Valorborn sometimes feels like trying to shake hands with a ghost that is buffering. You reach out, you click, you commit to the action, and then there is this tiny, uncomfortable pause where you are no longer sure if reality accepted your request. It might have. It might not have.

This becomes especially noticeable because everything depends on it. In a game like this, interaction is not just a mechanic, it is the oxygen system. When it stutters, everything else starts to wheeze. I would loot, activate, or interact and find myself doing the same action twice, not because I wanted efficiency, but because I was trying to confirm existence. Even job systems and multi-character task assignments sometimes behave like messages sent via carrier pigeon in a wind tunnel.

When the most basic form of gameplay forces you to question your every move, you stop flowing and start auditing your own actions. Instead of “I did this,” it becomes “I think I did this, but let me check.” That constant double-checking drains the momentum out of everything. Even the menus feel like they are constantly arguing with your mouse. The interface becomes less of a tool and more of a reluctant witness.

The sad thing is that below and outside of all the fire and brimstone, there are real systems trying to form here, things that could really push Valorborn into a unique space beside Kenshi. Survival loops, crafting, base construction, progression through discovered or stolen blueprints, it is all there like scaffolding around an unfinished skyscraper. The structure makes sense. It is just not stable enough yet to trust with your full weight.

Combat Feels Sharp in Moments, but Unstable in Practice

Courtesy of Laps Games

Combat in Valorborn wants to be a disciplined conversation between positioning, timing, and intent. On paper, it is structured like something sharp and tactical, where decisions matter and positioning can mean life or becoming a cautionary tale. And occasionally, it actually reaches that state. It can be exciting to completely dominate an encounter with smart play, and Valorborn mostly rewards your efforts in playing intellgently, rather than homing on brute force. In some moments, it really clicks into something readable and even tense in a good way.

But when it decides to slip, it, infuriately, feels like the floor briefly forgetting it is supposed to be solid. I would find a rhythm in combat and then suddenly lose it without warning, like the system blinked and forgot the choreography. That unpredictability keeps you from ever fully relaxing into mastery. You are always slightly braced, like the next input might or might not travel correctly through the machinery.

There is also this strange duality where combat sometimes feels like it is listening to you, and sometimes like it is pretending to. I would issue commands and watch fights unfold while quietly wondering if I was participating or merely suggesting ideas to the universe. It turns strategy into interpretation. A big part of this is that the AI is certainly not the best. It is clearly not finished, and this is recognizable even in your first few fights. There just never felt like there was any real “logic” to many of the actions bandits would take, for example. It’s a bit difficult to pinpoint the reasoning.

And yet, despite the AI troubles, it was very obvious that gear changes everything in a way that feels brutally honest. in a good way. Early on, I found myself grinding and scraping together enough resources to buy a better sword from a nearby town, and that single upgrade felt like flipping a switch in the world’s attitude toward me. Suddenly, bandits went from nightmares to manageable problems. Encounters stopped being panic and started being planning. There is even a faint echo of the kind of tactical preparation you might associate with Baldur’s Gate 3, where preparation starts to matter as much as execution. This is a huge deal due to the permadeath contract you sign if you decided to play the game.

But, as I mentioned, clarity does not fully spread across the system. Weapon types blur together in practice, enemies swing between readable and chaotic, and the overall combat identity never fully stabilizes into something distinct or really all that interesting after the first couple of encounters. It remains a system that occasionally sings, but more often hums slightly out of tune.

A World That Feels Like It Was Built Premature

Courtesy of Laps Games

Valorborn’s world presents itself like a sandbox waiting to tell stories, like a giant bowl of systems waiting for something interesting to happen in it. Survival mechanics, crafting loops, exploration, base building, progression, it is all technically there, stacked neatly like tools in a workshop that nobody has fully started using yet. You can move through it, touch it, understand it. But understanding it is not the same as it feeling alive.

And this is where things get strange. The world is often just… empty in a way that feels deliberate at first, and then slowly starts to feel accidental, or rather, largely incomplete. For example, you can enter most buildings in Valorborn, which is certainly cool. Sadly, the expectations for what I found in doing so didn’t quite land. Buildings contained… stuff, but instead of interesting things, I instead found rooms that felt like they are still waiting for furniture that never got delivered.

There is basic survival work to do, and it does form a structure. Foraging, mining, woodcutting, crafting, early base building, all of it builds toward a loop that makes sense mechanically. But the world itself does not respond with meaningful density. Loot is sparse, interiors are often hollow, and exploration frequently feels like walking through the idea of a place rather than a place that remembers you were there. There’s no logic to it.

Crime systems exist too, which adds a sharper edge. You can steal, trespass, pick locks, and get yourself into trouble that actually surprisingly sticks. If you get caught, the world does not politely let you wiggle out of it. No magical escape tricks. You sit in your cage and think about your choices like the world just closed its hand around you and decided you are done for a while.

A Bug-Riddled Experience That Feels Like the World Is Still Loading Itself

Courtesy of Laps Games

Valorborn is very unstable, to the point that it sometimes felt like it is still assembling itself while I was are already playing it. Bugs are not rare interruptions. They are persistent enough to become part of the atmosphere, like static in the air that you eventually stop flinching at but never fully stop hearing.

The tutorial is the clearest example of this chaos dressed as instruction, which I can only describe as a machine that tried to teach me how to walk and then immediately forgot how legs work. It broke repeatedly, eventually reaching a point where completion was not even part of the available reality anymore. So, in defeat, I launched into the game’s main sandbox mode like a passenger ejected mid-flight, still holding the instruction manual that is now on fire.

From there, the instability spreads outward. Interactions sometimes refuse to register. UI elements are jumbled mess and behave inconsistently. Maps and quest information do not always communicate clearly or reliably. Quest tracking can fail outright. NPCs behave strangely, sometimes spawning without proper gear or moving in ways that look like reality briefly forgot how walking works. The world occasionally feels like it is running on two different versions of itself at once.

Even the terrain itself can become part of the problem, with traversal occasionally breaking in ways that stop progress entirely. Exploration, which should be one of the game’s strongest pillars, is weakened further by empty or underwhelming interiors. You enter spaces constantly, but the world rarely pays you back for your curiosity. It is like opening drawers in a house that keeps forgetting what it was supposed to store.

Valorborn feels like it was born into Early Access a little too early, like it got pushed out of the oven while the center was still deciding what temperature it believes in. The potential is not theoretical, it is visible in motion, and anyone who spends real time with this game can see the shape of something much stronger trying to push through the cracks. But right now, even as an Early Access purchase, it feels like a step taken before the ground finished forming beneath it.

ComicBook was provided a Steam code for the purposes of this review.

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