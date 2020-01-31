Disney's Lion King Popcorn Bucket Will Help You Recreate Iconic Simba Scene

While the photo-real remake of the film awaits to see if it will take home Oscar gold next weekend, The Walt Disney Company has delivered a hilarious new piece of merch for the animated version of The Lion King which you can only get at the Disney parks. Straight from the 1994 classic, a perfectly sized popcorn bucket has debuted at Animal Kingdom featuring the animated version of Simba as he appears in the film while being held by Rafiki above pride rock. You can now re-enact the pose yourself since his arms are dangling at just the right angle and his face is almost exactly the same.

These new popcorn buckets have been spotted for the price of $16.99 in the Animal Kingdom park where they're seemingly an exclusive item. The bucket features an Animal Kingdom strap across its arms for easy carrying should you not want to hold it overhead to show him off like his jungle-christening from the film. It's unclear if these are a limited-time item for the parks or if they will become a regularly sold piece, but it wouldn't hurt to act fast if you're in the market for an adorable, animated popcorn holder.

It's a little surprising that these buckets would make their debut now since Disney Parks went all out for the 25th anniversary of the animated The Lion King just last year. Throughout 2019 there were exclusive Lion King themed treats in the parks and even exclusive merch and clothes celebrating the film, but the popcorn bucket of Simba didn't arrive until 2020.

The original The Lion King took home two Academy Awards after its release in the 90s, winning Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and Best Original Score. As for its 2019 "live-action" counterpart, it only has the opportunity to win one Academy Award on Oscar night, as the film is only nominated for Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

(h/t Delish)

