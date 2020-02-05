Pokemon Sword and Shield TCG Expansion Sets Are About to Drop

While Pokemon Sword and Shield have been massively successful on the Nintendo Switch, the time has come for the Pokemon Trading Card game to get in on the action. The Pokemon TCG Sword and Shield expansion is set to drop this Friday, February 7th with over 200 new cards, Galar region Pokemon (like Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble), more than 15 powerful Pokemon V (like Zacian and Zamazenta), 4 Pokemon VMAX (like Lapras and Snorlax), more than 25 Trainer cards, and a new Special Energy card.

If you want to be ready on Day 1 you have several options. The TCG Zamazenta Elite Trainer Box is available here on Amazon for $34.47 (43% off). The Zacian Elite Trainer Box set is available here on Amazon $39.93. You can also pick up a booster box on Amazon for $99.95(34% off), a 3 booster blister pack here on Amazon for $12.97 (32% off), and a theme deck on Amazon for $13.97 (26% off). If you go for the box sets, here's what you'll find inside:

8 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield booster packs

65 card sleeves featuring Zacian or Zamazenta

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player's guide to the Sword & Shield expansion

6 damage-counter dice

Coin-flip die

Collector's box with dividers

As for the video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield are currently available for the Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, you can grab the games on Amazon with a discount. The Expansion Pass, which must be purchased separately for each game, is now available to pre-order from Nintendo's eShop for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!