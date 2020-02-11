Dungeons & Dragons Books and Starter Sets Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon
Today would be a very good day to give your Dungeons & Dragons book collection a boost with some brand new adventures, or for new and returning players to get started with the basics. That's because Amazon is throwing another one of their big buy 2, get 1 free sales, and it includes a whole bunch of D&D titles. However, unlike previous sales, several starter sets are also in the mix this time around.
Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free sale actually includes hundreds of random items, but a simple search for "dungeons & dragons" in the sale toolbar will pull up everything you need. To make things even easier, we've listed all of the eligible D&D titles below complete with links.
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set - $12.40
- Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit - $15.79
- Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set - $13.16
- Monster Manual Core Rulebook - $27.93
- Dungeon Master's Guide Core Rulebook - $28.99
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything - $26.49
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War - $28.99
- Dungeons & Dragons Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus - $29.99
- Dungeons & Dragons Ghosts of Saltmarsh - $26.99
- D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist - $28.97
- Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage - $27.49
- D&D Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes - $26.99
- Tales From the Yawning Portal - $30.49
- Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide - $26.58
- The Rise of Tiamat - $18.88
- Curse of Strahd - $29.98
- Tomb of Annihilation - $28.99
- D&D Character Sheets - $7.29
- Monster's and Creatures Young Adventurer's Guide - $7.99
- Warrior's and Weapons Young Adventurer's Guide - $7.99
In addition to the Dungeons & Dragons titles, there are tons of board games, video games, Blu-rays, and additional books (like the entire The Witcher series) that you can mix and match to get freebies. Take advantage of the sale while you can because it could end at any time.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!