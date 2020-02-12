Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set Has Never Been Cheaper

The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set includes fancy reflective foil covers for the Players Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual along with a DM screen - all tucked inside a slipcase. Ordinarily, it's a bit of a splurge - but not so much today.

An $22.04 coupon on Amazon (which you must click on to apply) has dropped the price of the set to only $75.99, which is an all-time low. The coupon could disappear at any moment, so if you don't see it on the product page under the price, the sale has ended. With the discount, it's also around $10 cheaper than buying the standard core rulebooks separately - though there is another option to consider...

Amazon is currently in the midst of a buy 2, get 1 free sale that includes a random assortment of items like board games, video games, Blu-rays, and books (including the ENTIRE The Witcher series). The books section is especially interesting because a whole bunch of Dungeons & Dragons titles are eligible - including two of the three standard core rulebooks. A full breakdown of the D&D deals can be found here. So you can go with the gift set and / or mix and match D&D rulebooks and adventures for maximum discounts. Just keep in mind that both the coupon discount and the buy 2, get 1 free sale could end at any time.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!