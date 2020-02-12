Funko's Dragon Ball Z King Cold Pop Exclusive is Available Now

The latest Dragon Ball Z character to get the Funko Pop treatment is none other than King Cold - father to both Frieza and Cooler. It's definitely cool to see Funko add this villain to the lineup, especially since he wasn't a huge part of DBZ. To make things even more interesting, the King Cold Pop is an exclusive - and you can reserve one at this very moment.

Indeed, the Dragon Ball Z King Cold Funko Pop is a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order right here for only $9.99 with free shipping slated for March 1st - 3rd. We've heard that this DBZ Pop figure has been trickling out to stores, but there's no need to fight the crowds at Walmart to hunt one down as long as they're in stock online and shipping is free. Odds are they will sell out quickly, so grab one while you can.

There are so many Dragon Ball Z Pop figures out there, but King Cold is definitely one to pick up. The figure looks fantastic and it's only $10 shipped. It also gives us hope that Funko will add a Cooler Pop figure sooner rather than later.

Speaking of must-have exclusive DBZ Funko Pop figures, a new Dragon Ball Z Pop featuring Goku eating noodles was released recently as an Amazon exclusive. You can reserve a Goku Eating Noodles Funko Pop here on Amazon with shipping slated for February 29th while they last.

