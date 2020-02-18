DC Collectibles: New DCeased Figures, Batman Who Laughs Animated Series, and More

Yesterday we revealed that The Batman Who Laughs would be released as an action figure in the style of Bruce Timm's Batman: The Animated Series. That's pretty fantastic, but there are a whole bunch of upcoming DC Collectibles releases where that came from. What's more, they are all available to pre-order now with a release date slated for October, 2020. Let's break it down.

We'll start with the additions to the DCeased figure lineup. These 7-inch figures are based on the 2019 DCeased miniseries from Tom Taylor that showed us all what a zombie apocalypse would look like in the DC Universe. This time around, Harley Quinn, Superman, Supergirl, and The Flash join the undead. Previous releases in the series include Batman, Joker, Green Lantern and Aquaman. All eight of these figures are currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $23.99 each.

Next up we have the second wave of Batman: The Adventures Continue figures which include the aforementioned The Batman Who Laughs, along with Catwoman, and Batman Version 2. Those figures join the Joker, Red Hood, Azarel, Super Armor Batman, Robin, Deathstroke, Batman Version 1, and Harley Quinn. All of these figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $25.99 to $34.99. Note that a Vampire Batman figure was also announced for this collection, but hasn't been made available to pre-order via EE just yet.

On that note, DC Comics recently announced a digital-first miniseries Batman: The Adventures Continue will arrive starting in April, bringing in characters and concepts "never before seen in the beloved animated shows." The series will be co-written by Batman: The Animated Series producers Paul Dini and Alan Burnett with illustrations by Ty Templeton.

Rounding out the list of new DC Collectibles releases is a series of statues that's headlined by the 7-inch Batman Black and White Batmonster by Greg Capullo statue (based on the iconic New 52 Batman #6 cover). It's limited to 5,000 pieces worldwide and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99.

There's also the DC Designer Series Catwoman by Stanley Lau Statue which is available to pre-order here on EE for $129.99, the DC Cover Girls Poison Ivy by Frank Cho Statue which is available to pre-order here on EE for $114.99, and the DC Designer Series Harley Quinn by Bruce Timm Mini Statue which can be pre-ordered here on EE for $79.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

