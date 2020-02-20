Alamo Drafthouse's Movie-Per-Day Subscription Service is Finally Here

Film enthusiasts that live near an Alamo Drafthouse location are extremely fortunate. The experience is second-to-none - full menu service, reserved seating, top-notch presentation, fun special events, and a brutal, no mercy policy on talking and texting. That having been said, if you're fiercely loyal to Alamo Drafthouse, the Season Pass they just launched is an absolute no-brainer.

The Alamo Season Pass offers one regular priced movie per day and the ability to reserve a seat up to seven days in advance for you and your guests (which will be a huge advantage when trying to get seats for blockbuster films). You will also continue to earn Victory rewards with your visits. However, the price you pay will depend on where you live.

The three-tier plan starts at $14.99 per month, but that plan is only valid in their New Braunfels Texas location. The priciest plan tops out at $29.99 per month, and that covers the big market locations in New York, LA, and San Francisco. The mid-range tier is priced at $19.99 per month, and currently includes the following locations:

Austin

Charlottesville

Denver Area

Kansas City

Northern Virginia

Phoenix

Raleigh

San Antonio

Springfield

Yonkers

If you watch a lot of films and you can resist regularly indulging on their food and drink menu, the Alamo Season Pass is a fantastic deal. Just keep in mind that you'll have to pay the regular price for a guest if they aren't added as an "Extra Seat" to your plan. Up to four seats are allowed, and those seats can be used by anyone you choose (they're not tied to specific individuals). You'll also have to pay the standard online convenience fees.

Granted, this all sounds a lot like the failure that was MoviePass, but it appears that Alamo has tried to address some of the shortcomings of MoviePass with their plans. You can check out all of the details and sign up for the Alamo Season Pass right here if you're interested. They also have a waitlist option for locations that aren't currently eligible, so it would seem that there are plans to expand the subscription down the line.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!