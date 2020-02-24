Toy Fair: Batman: The Animated Series Props Revealed

(Photo: Zachary D. Roberts, ComicBook.com)

For a show that’s been off the air for 25 years, Batman: The Animated Series is having a surprisingly eventful year. The series will continue in comic book form, introducing some new characters like The Batman Who Laughs along the way. In addition, NECA will release a series of “replica props” inspired by items from the show. The props on display include Mr. Freeze’s goggles and freeze ray, seen above, and Harley Quinn’s cork launcher, seen below. The line also expands Batman: The Animated Series with a Batman Beyond batarang prop also seen below. It’s all part of a wider line of Batman props featuring items from Batman movies and the Batman Arkham video game series.

In 2018, the show’s 25th anniversary, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment gave Batman: The Animated Series an HD upgrade and released a Blu-ray box set. The HD remastered version of the series is also available on the DC Universe streaming service. The show remains a merchandising hit for Warner Bros, which continues to release collectible toys based on the series.

IDW Games has released a series of board games based on the show, including Batman: The Animated Series -- Gotham Under Siege and Batman: The Animated Series -- Rogues Gallery. IDW recently launched its latest Kickstarter for a miniatures board game based on the series, Batman: The Animated Series Adventures -- Shadow of the Bat.

The new Batman: The Animated Series comic book is titled Batman: The Adventures Continue. The six-issue, digital-first series is written by Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Paul Dini and producer Alan Burnett, with art by Batman Adventures artist Ty Templeton. The first issue arrives in April.

"Fans familiar with the Batman of The New Batman/Superman Adventures will be right up to speed," Dini said when the series was announced. "Alan and I approached the writing with the idea that we were doing the season you might have seen if we had not put the series aside to do Batman Beyond."

“Tim Drake is still a very young Robin,” Templeton added. “Batman isn’t middle-aged or anything, and we’re not even close to the events of Batman Beyond.”

“What is different, however, is that we’re going back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that didn’t have a bearing on the series at the time, but now do,” said Alan Burnett. “In other words, there will be secret histories that will turn Batman’s world upside down. Things that no one knew were out there, until now.

“Perhaps the most intriguing character in the run will be young man whose story threads through most of the issues. He’s a smart, super-elusive loner who knows way too much about the Dark Knight. How this mystery man fits into the world of Batman Adventures and what he means to accomplish should, I hope, be a real jolt for old fans.”

