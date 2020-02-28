The Weird Al Chia Pet You've Been Waiting For is Here

The collectibles company NECA took over the Chia Pet brand back in 2018 with the goal of infusing the line with popular fandoms like Star Wars, Marvel, and Rick and Morty. However, they might have maxed out the concept with their latest addition to the collection - classic "Weird Al" Yankovic. The entire history of Chia Pets has been leading up to this moment.

The Weird Al Chia Pet is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for July. When it arrives you can spread the seeds and, in only a few short weeks, your Weird Al Chia Pet will have a full head of '80s hair! While you wait, you can enjoy Weird Al with several interesting plant haircuts - like bald, crewcut, and more! Can you go on living without one?

The Weird Al Chia Pet was released alongside a screaming Pennywise IT Chia Pet, Bernie Sanders, Mr. Miyagi from The Karate Kid, and a Trolls World Tour Edition. You can find those Chia Pet models here at EE for the same price. Inside that link you'll also find quite a few of NECA's previously released fandom-focused Chia Pets.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.