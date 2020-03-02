Harry Potter Hits the Pool With Hogwarts House Swimsuits

Summer will be here before you know it, and that means it's time to start thinking about what you'll wear to the beach and to the pool. If you're a Harry Potter fan, the choice is pretty easy. Hot Topic has launched a whole bunch of fandom swimwear styles from their Her Universe brand, and these subtle but unmistakable Hogwarts House designs are among the best.

The Harry Potter Hogwarts swimsuits feature a halter top and skirted bottom with a metal Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin crest on the front and the house name on the back. They also feature molded cups with underwire for support and come in both standard and plus sizes. You can order them here at Hot Topic in the $35 to $40 range after an automatic 20% discount.

As noted, the Harry Potter collection is part of a large wave of swimsuit styles that Hot Topic released for 2020. Outside of the Harry Potter collection, the classic Disney lineup has some of the best stuff with swimsuits based on characters from The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Moana, Mulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more. You can shop those designs here. Again, many of the designs are also available in plus sizes.

Beyond that, you'll find swimsuit lineups for Marvel, Sailor Moon, My Hero Academia and more right here. Note that many of the designs are online exclusives that are currently 20% off. Grab them while you can.

