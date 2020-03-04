Jim Henson's Labyrinth: The Adventure Game Tabletop RPG is Available Now

River Horse Games is no stranger to bringing the worlds of Jim Henson to tabletop gaming, having released the highly successful Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal board games in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Now they're back with Labyrinth: The Adventure Game, which in an RPG for 2-5 players that's housed inside a book that's very much like the one Sarah has in the classic 1986 film starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

The book contains a full-length adventure set inside the world of Labyrinth with over 100 scenes that feature "modular elements" for replayability. The game can be played by expert role players using their favorite system or by beginners using River Horse's streamlined rules. One player is the Goblin King, while the rest of the players take on the roles of the characters that they create for the game.

At the time of writing, Labyrinth: The Adventure Game is available to order here on Amazon for $44.77. The game was written by renowned RPG writer Ben Milton, who will give you an inside look into the book in the video below.

The full list of contents for Labyrinth: The Adventure Game are as follows:

A full-length adventure with over 100 varied scenes

Full rules for creating characters and adventuring in the labyrinth

Two custom dice included INSIDE the book!

Written by renowned RPG writer Ben Milton, with guest scenes by Alessio Cavatore, Jack Caesar, Patrick Stuart, & Matt Ward

Amazing Artwork by Ralph Horsley, Johnny Fraser-Allen & Brian Froud!

Tools and tables for creating your own adventures within the Labyrinth

Three colored ribbon markers for tracking progress through the adventure

Full-color bookmark with rules references and tips

High-quality cloth cover, the perfect addition to any collector’s bookshelf

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t Geeks Are Sexy]

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.