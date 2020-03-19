Black Widow Movie Merch Range Includes Taskmaster and Black Widow Hoodies

Marvel Studio's Black Widow is one of the many upcoming films that has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, up there with Fast & Furious 9 and No Time to Die as the biggest blockbuster casualties. However, the merchandising train was moving at full steam long before the outbreak went global, and it seems as though plans for the release of these products remains unchanged.

Case in point, a line of official Black Widow movie merch has just launched here at Merchoid, and it includes Black Widow and Taskmaster Tech Hoodies, along with hats, bags, mugs, and wallets. All of the items are pretty fantastic, but let's take a closer look at those hoodies:

Merchoid's line of tech hoodies are extremely awesome, which is probably why Marvel keeps going back to them for every big new movie release. The Black Widow lineup appears to live up to their reputation with a Taskmaster hoodie that's pattered after his blue and orange armor. You can take a closer look at the details in the images on the product page - it's available for $61.99 (taxes and shipping are included) in sizes S to XXL with shipping slated for April.

The Black Widow hoodie features a stealthy look, though the big movie logo on the back breaks that up a bit. The textured panels on the sides and arms are a nice touch though. It's available at Merchoid for $61.99 (taxes and shipping are included) in a women's cut sized S to XXL. It is also set to ship in April.

As noted, the hoodies aren't the only new items in the Black Widow Merchoid lineup. There are Taskmaster and Black Widow hats that will pair nicely with the hoodies, as well as a Black Widow backpack and purse, a Taskmaster wallet, and a Black Widow mug. You can browse it all right here. Prices on those items range from $15.99 to $58.99.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina."

Marvel hasn't set a new release date for Black Widow at the time of writing.

