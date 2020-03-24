DC Multiverse Arkham Asylum Batman and Joker McFarlane Toys Figures Have Launched

First announced at Toy Fair 2020, the latest figures in McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse lineup are Batman and Joker from the video game Batman: Arkham Asylum. Both figures stand 7-inches tall and come with accessories and a collectible art card. They arrive shortly after a set of two DC Multiverse figures based on Wonder Woman 1984 launched last month.

Pre-orders for the Batman: Arkham Asylum figures are live now with shipping slated for May 15th. A complete breakdown of accessories along with pre-order links can be found below.

The Joker - Pre-Order at Walmart (Exclusive) for $19.99: Accessories include a blaster, two chattering teeth, and a base.

Batman - Pre-Order at Walmart (Exclusive) for $19.99: Accessories include a Grapnel Launcher, open Batarang, folded Batarang, Bomb Cannister, alternate fist, and a base.

On a related note, the hottest McFarlane Toys figure out there right now is the Spawn figure based on his appearance in Mortal Kombat 11. At the time of writing, the only places to grab one are here GameStop for $26.99 and here at Entertainment Earth in pre-order for the standard $19.99. Shipping is slated for May on the latter, but it might get pushed back or sell out altogether. Reserve one while you can.

The McFarlane Toys MK11 Spawn figure features 22-points of ultra-articulation, a base, and a Spawn Sword accessory. You can take a closer look at the details of the figure right here.

