Funko Launches Batman, SpongeBob, Hello Kitty Pride 2020 Pops

Funko has partnered with Warner Bros, Nickelodeon-Viacom, and Sanrio on a collection of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the work they do with the LGBTQ+ community. Indeed, Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pops have been given a rainbow makeover that looks absolutely fantastic.

In addition to the rainbow coloring, the images of the Pops seems to indicate that they will also be translucent (see the close-up of SpongeBob below), though Funko hasn't confirmed this. Needless to say, the effect would be stunning. If you're interested in adding them to your collection, pre-orders are live now via the following links with shipping slated for July:

Funko and the It Gets Better Project's statements on the 2020 Pride Pop figure collection can be found below.

"Our FUNKO PRIDE POP! collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance. Funko supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, FUN is for EVERYONE! A donation from Funko has also been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, in support of this program. The It Gets Better Project inspires people to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

