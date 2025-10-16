8BitDo Micro Bluetooth Controller Has An Even Smaller Price

Some gadgets are small, then there is this little green sidekick. The 8BitDo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad drops to a budget-friendly price with a 47% discount that makes tossing one in a bag an easy win. It is available at Amazon for $13.23, marked down from $24.99 to its lowest price ever. It pairs with Switch, Android, and Raspberry Pi, so it can jump from indie runs on the couch to cloud bursts on a phone to retro nights on a Pi box. It weighs just 24.8 grams yet squeezes in sixteen inputs, a rechargeable battery, and quick mode switching. The vibe is simple. Press play anywhere, keep your thumbs busy between classes or during commutes, and hand a second pad to a friend when co op calls.

8BitDo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad Deal

This price makes a travel kit click. It costs less than a new indie and covers a second player, a backup pad, and a retro box in one go. Pocket it with your Switch or phone, and you have controls ready whenever a platformer itch hits.

The Right Players for This Pocket Bluetooth Pad

This is made for players who love 2D games and quick sessions. On Switch, it shines with side scrollers, puzzle hits, roguelikes, and pixel art gems. Pair it for couch co op in a snap, then toss it back in a pocket between levels. On Android, it feels right for cloud windows, arcade classics, and emulator play. Raspberry Pi fans get a tiny pad that suits living room retro builds. If a bigger all-rounder is still on the wish list, our coverage on the 8BitDo Pro 3 shows where 8BitDo is taking versatility next, which makes this Micro a smart backup or travel partner while a main pad stays at home.

Features That Make the 8BitDo Micro Travel Ready

The tiny frame is the headline. At 24.8 grams, it all but disappears until it is time to jump or dash. Sixteen inputs cover the basics for 2D platformers and action puzzlers. The mode switch button lets you hop between Switch mode, D input, and Keyboard mode without menu digging. Battery life is rated at up to twelve hours with about a one to two-hour top-up, which fits a full day of short bursts. Keyboard mode plus the 8BitDo Ultimate Software on mobile, lets you map inputs to keys for niche apps and indie storefronts, so oddball control schemes feel normal again. There is no rumble or gyro, which keeps weight and size down. It is best for sidescrollers, retro beat ’em ups, and arcade shooters. For a bigger stick layout or rumble, check out the 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller and the Best PC controllers list as good reference points if the setup grows later.

Supported Platforms for the Controller

Switch works on system version 3.0.0 and up. Android works on version 9.0 and up. Raspberry Pi pairs over Bluetooth for retro builds. Keyboard mode extends support to Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Windows for app control and indie launchers. A simple USB cable handles charging. A wrist strap in the box helps keep it close on the go. If handheld gaming is the plan this month, surf through the best Switch game roundups, which are handy for filling a backlog of bite-sized adventures that pair well with a tiny controller.

Why You Should Grab This Mini Bluetooth Controller Now

A pocket pad at a pocket price is an easy yes. The 8BitDo Micro turns downtime into runs, keeps co op within reach, and slips into any case without crowding space. Add it to a Switch or Android kit, keep one near a Raspberry Pi, and let quick platformer nights happen anywhere.

