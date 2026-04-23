Pre-order the New McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse: Eclipso, O.M.A.C., and Bronze Tiger 

McFarlane Toys isn’t afraid to go deep into the DC history books, aka comics, for their action figures. Their DC Multiverse line is filled with deepcut characters that the casual DC enjoyer or movie watcher might never have heard of. The new drop today is no different, as the action figure company has brought us three deep cut picks: Eclipso, O.M.A.C, and the Bronze Tiger. Each of these figures are available at Entertainment Earth for about $26.99 each. Luckily too, they seem to have a quick turnaround for shipping. These figures are expected to arrive in May of this year.

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Eclipso, O.M.A.C, and the Bronze Tiger

The three characters come from across DC’s history. Eclipso, the long-standing DC villain who’s been around since the 1960s, can be seen here in his classic aesthetic of purple-and-blue fame, straight out of the comics. O.M.A.C., the killer robots aka hive-mind cyborgs controlled by Brother Eye during the 2005-2006 comic run Infinite Crisis, looks killer cool too. The purple color they used for his entire body is really bright and saturated, making quite the impressive figure. Lastly, the Bronze Tiger is included here in his New 52 look, a look that elevated the feline-inspiration with a skintight tiger-striped shirt and a tiger tooth necklace. The martial artist, who’s known to go head-to-head with Batman, definitely looks powerful here and the tiger-aesthetic is really working for me. While I’m a firm believer in the “why not both?” mantra, if I had to choose just one, I’d be taking home the Bronze Tiger.

McFarlane Toy’s DC line-up has always been vast and inclusive, choosing to go deep into the history to create figures of characters that long term fans are going to recognize and cherish. If you wanted to recreate the Infinite Crisis run for your shelves, now you can! If you wanted to pair up the Bronze Tiger against Terry McGinnis for some crazy, fanfic fight, now you can! That’s why if you want these figures you better act quickly. Other fans may already be pre-ordering and making their plans for their shelves. Head to Amazon or Entertainment Earth now to make sure you get your orders in.

McFarlane’s new additions just keep adding to the DC world for collectors, and that “Multiverse” title continues to ring true. It’s the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse and we’re just living in it.



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