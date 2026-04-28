Marvel Legends ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Figures Are Quietly on Sale at Amazon

Expand both your Marvel Legends and Magic: The Gathering collections at the same time and save some money doing it. Here’s how:

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Amazon currently has three of the four Marvel Legends on sale from last year’s crossover line between Spider-Man and Magic: The Gathering. The figures feature some great character pulls from the comics who haven’t appeared in the line before, and each comes with an exclusive Magic: The Gathering foil card.

Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Mary Jane Watson (Iron Spider): $33.50 at Amazon

$33.50 at Amazon Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Agent Anti-Venom: $39.99 at Amazon

Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Man-Wolf: $29.74 at Amazon

Mary Jane first appeared in the Iron Spider costume in 2016 during Amazing Spider-Man #15 and now fans can add this look to their Marvel Legends display. MJ comes in at $33.50 and includes an alternate masked headsculpt, webswinging hands, the iconic mechanical arms, and the exclusive Iron Spider, Stark Upgrade foil card.

Next we have a fresh look for Flash Thompson as Agent Anti-Venom. This is the most expensive figure of the bunch, discounted to $39.71 and includes the Anti-Venom, Horrifying Healer card. The figure itself comes with plenty of weapons, blast effects, alternate hands and includes tendrils, which were omitted from Flash’s last appearance in the Marvel Legends line as Agent Venom.

The astronaut-turned-werewolf son of the Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson, Man-Wolf, is the cheapest of the bunch at $29.74 and sure to sell out soon. This is the character’s first appearance in the Marvel Legends line after debuting all the way back in 1973 in the comics. He includes alternate hands, bow and arrows, and a large sword. The Magic: The Gathering exclusive card is also the only double-sided of the group featuring Colonel John Jameson, Huntmaster of the fells on one side and Man-Wolf, Ravager of the fells on the reverse.

If you’ve been holding off on adding these to your collection, this is your sign to go for it. Don’t wait, thwip on over to Amazon and grab yours now before they’re gone.