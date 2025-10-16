Power Rangers Fans Still Have A Chance At Limited Green/White Ranger Pop (But You’ve Got To Act Fast)

Power Rangers has received some amazing Funko Pops over the years, especially for those who are fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series that launched the franchise. Fans have not only received Pops of the original Mighty Morphin team, but there have also been Pops for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Movie and the 2017 Reboot. Funko recently revealed an even more limited Green/White Ranger Pop! that unfortunately sold out pretty much instantly, but now you’ve got another shot at purchasing the limited Pop!, though you will need to act fast.

There are actually two opportunities to snag the limited Power Rangers Pop!, which is limited to 9,500 pieces total. The Pop! features one side of Tommy in his Green Ranger form and the other half in his White Ranger form with a classic superhero pose, and it looks fantastic. While it is pre-sold out on Entertainment Earth (for the base price of $19.99), you can now order it from Chalice Collectibles for $30.00. There is a strict limit of 1 per person, and there’s no deal on shipping, so you’ll need to factor that in, but if you want it, this is one more chance to add it to your collection.

Now, there is one other way to purchase the Green/White Ranger Pop!, and that’s eBay. At the moment, the average buy-it-now price is about $40.00, though there are several available for $49.00 and $50.00. Most of these have free delivery, so whether you go with Chalice or a particular eBay seller, you’ll likely be out around $40 to $50 overall once tax and shipping are factored in. Still, if you need this split Ranger, you do have some options. You can find the official description for the Pop below.

“Entertainment Earth Exclusive! – Celebrate the many suits of Tommy Oliver with this Green/White Ranger! Geared up and ready to fight off villains, both legendary rangers feature their iconic green, white, and gold armor side by side, based on their appearance in the show! Standing about 4-inches tall, this Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Green/White Ranger Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1750 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive comes packaged in a window display box. There are 9,500 pieces of this limited edition supreme exclusive, so order yours today and welcome both sides of your favorite ranger to your Funko Pop! collection! Ages 3 and up.”

Power Rangers Fans Have Several Great Options for Funko Pop!

If you would rather not spend all of that money on one single Pop!, there are plenty of other ways to add to your Funko Pop! Power Rangers collection. If you want to stay in the Green Ranger world, Funko recently released a special Funko Pop! of the new Green Ranger from the BOOM! Studios comics. This version is based on the comics-specific character Matt and his modern Power Rangers costume, and you can still get this for around $22.00 on Amazon. If you’d rather jump to the White Ranger side, you can get the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie White Ranger Pop! for $25 from Amazon as well.

Funko also recently released a set themed after Tommy’s different Ranger forms over the years, and some of those are even cheaper. You can pick up the Red Zeo Ranger, Black Dino Thunder Ranger, and Red Turbo Ranger Pops for $15.00 each, so you could literally buy all three of them and maybe even come in cheaper than buying the (admittedly awesome) limited version.

There are also other Green and White Ranger Pops out there, but those either cost the same or are more expensive. The 30th Anniversary Green Ranger Pop! is currently going for $50.00, but the original White Ranger Pop! is listed on Amazon for a hefty $103.00 at the moment. The special glow-in-the-dark Green Ranger is right behind it at $102.00, though you could get the White Tigerzord Hot Topic exclusive for $44.00 if you’re looking for something a bit bigger.

There’s also the chance Entertainment Earth could get some additional stock in, but with the limited nature, that might not be the case. If it’s not, then at least there are a few other ways to add the Pop! to your collection.

