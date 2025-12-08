Massive Shout! Factory 4K Blu-ray Sale Launches To Close Out The Holidays

You’re running out of time to shop for the 2025 holiday season, but if you know someone with a Blu-ray player, then you’re in luck! There’s a massive sale happening on Shout! Factory / Scream Factory 4K Blu-ray titles with tons of heavy hitters that you can shop here on Amazon while they last. Check out some of the top titles up for grabs:

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that Shout! Factory recently announced a partnership with Universal Pictures’ GRUV.com retail site, making them new home for their e-commerce store. Shout notes that the move will “enable us to more efficiently serve our customers” and it will be one-stop shopping for new and upcoming releases, exclusive promotions, handpicked collections, deep catalog, and more. You’ll also find dedicated category pages devoted to popular releases from Scream Factory, Hong Kong Cinema Classics, Studio Ghibli, and Shout Select. That said, you might find that they have matched or exceeded Amazon on Shout! Factory deals, so make sure to check what’s available. They also offer free shipping on every order.

