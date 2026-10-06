Solo Leveling Season 1 is 57% Off Right Now During Prime Big Deal Days

If you’re tired of relying on streaming services to keep up with current anime and have decided to build a physical library you can go back to anytime you want, we understand—it’s great to have instant access to your faves, not to mention not having to worry about when they’ll vanish from streaming services. One you’ll want to add to your library for sure is Solo Leveling, and you can grab season one at a terrific price on Amazon right now.

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Normally $69.98, this Blu-Ray/DVD collection is marked down 57% during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. If you haven’t seen it yet and you’re a fan of the Dungeon Crawler Carl series, you’ll probably like it, as it shares many similar themes: dungeon crawling, character progression, and plenty of action and adventure (but sadly, no sassy battle cat companion).

Solo Leveling Season One

$29.99 (was $69.98)

Originally released as a web novel in 2016, the South Korean series Solo Leveling gained enough interest from readers to eventually be adapted as an anime by A-1 Pictures. A live-action version is also in production.

Solo Leveling tells the story of Sung Jin-Woo, a low-ranking hunter struggling to survive in a brutal world. That all changes once he is chosen by The System, a mysterious program that gives him the ability to level up in strength. This change cracks open a new chapter of Jin-Woo’s existence, leading him on a wild ride where he finds out he’s been chosen to become an immortal necromancer called a Shadow Monarch. Don’t you just love how completely off the rails anime plots are?

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Solo Leveling is a terrific watch, and it’s also the kind of show I enjoy rewatching. The voice cast is excellent, the pacing is great, and the mix of humor and action makes it easy to enjoy. The show has also run a successful second season (which is also included in this sale), and the third is due out sometime between 2027 and 2028. A film called Solo Leveling: Beyond the System was also announced in June and continues where season two left off. It’s slated for a 2027 release.

This season one edition contains both Blu-ray and DVD versions of the episodes, as well as a slate of bonus features. Here’s what you get:

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Promo Video Collection

Character Video Collection

7-Day Countdown Videos

Episode Previews

Recap Episode 7.5

The Leveling of Solo Leveling Documentary

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has lots of other anime on sale to check out, with some deals you’d be mad to pass up (like Akira in 4K for $10.99!). There are also tons of classic staples, like Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

To cash in on any of these deals, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription. If you don’t have one already, you can get a free 30-day trial when you sign up for the first time.

Check out our picks from the anime Blu-ray sale, or shop the full sale to see everything else that’s included.

Amazon’s Best Prime Big Deal Days Anime