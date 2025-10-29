The Electronic Star Wars Dejarik Board Game Replica Is 40% Off Today Only

Dejarik aka Holochess debuted in Star Wars: A New Hope. It looks like a futuristic version of chess, with a circle checkered board with Star Wars alien and creature board pieces. In the film, each of these pieces was holographic, and could move and attack like realistic aliens. Here in the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series Dejarik Board Game, each of the pieces is translucent and lights up to simulate holographic play. That said, if you’re interested in playing Dejarik in real life, we have some very good news.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series Dejarik Board Game Deal

The Dejarik replica was first released as a Disney Store / Parks exclusive as part of the Star Wars Day / May 4th festivities in 2024, with a special re-release during Star Wars Day 2025. The original price is $99.99 but, shockingly, you can get one here at The Disney Store today for $59.99 as part of a one day sale on toys that you can shop right here until the end of the day today, October 29th.

Game Features

Includes game board, eight creature pieces, and reference cards

Molded dimensional creature pieces include Mantellian Savrip, K’lor’slug, Molator, Ghhhk, Kintan Strider, Ng’ok, Monnok and Houjix

Light-up points counter

Points buttons

Sound effects buttons

Turn buttons

Creature pieces can be switched between Defender or Aggressor

Upon its original launch, Cody Hampton, senior manager of merchandising, told Star Wars.com that “we are very excited to launch our first ever Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series item this May 4th. The game board itself has lights and sounds while you play to replicate this fan-favorite game. We loved bringing this iconic game to life in a tabletop version.”

“Seeing the game played for the first time in Star Wars: A New Hope fascinated me,” adds Amanda Rubinos Luna, merchandising manager of toys. “We wanted to stay true to the board itself by using the sculpt from the Lucasfilm Archives as well as what our guests see in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.“

It can be difficult to bring a game like this to life, but this replica is pretty close. For fans of the movies, this board game is iconic, and the scene in which it appears is frequently mentioned. I even remember my first time at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and seeing the game (and the interior of the Millennium Falcon!) in real life. To say I felt starstruck might have been an understatement.

