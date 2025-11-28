The Best Black Friday 4K Blu-ray Deal Is All Hits For $13 Each (Updated)

It’s Black Friday 2025, which means this weekend is your last, best chance to score max deals on Blu-rays ahead of the holidays. The best sale going is happening at the GRUV retail site owned by Universal Pictures. Through the weekend they are running some pretty mind-blowing Black Friday Blu-ray sales that include top 4K UHD titles for $12.99 each, tons of 4K Blu-ray Steelbooks in the $19.99 to $24.99 range, and much more. A full breakdown is available below, and keep in mind you might be able to save an additional 20% on any single title using the code SIGNUP20 at checkout.

GRUV / Amazon Black Friday 4K UHD Blu-ray Sale

Note that GRUV’s Black Friday sale has been going on for a while now, and is expected to wrap up / change after Cyber Monday. Amazon has matched many of the deals at this point, but GRUV is likely to be your best bet – especially if you can take advantage of the SIGNUP20 code. You can shop Amazon’s list of Black Friday 2025 Blu-ray deals right here for comparision.

You can shop the entire collection of $12.99 4K Blu-ray deals here at GRUV while the sale lasts. Some pretty incredible blockbuster movies are eligible, including James Gunn’s Supeman, F1 starring Brad Pitt, Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan and more. Here are some more of our top picks:

GRUV Black Friday 4K UHD Blu-ray Sale (Limited Edition Steelbooks)

You can shop the entire collection of eligible 4K Steelbook deals right here at GRUV. The prices vary, but they’re all a steal. Here are some of our top picks:

In addition to the 4K Blu-ray sales listed above, GRUV has deals on older 4K Blu-rays priced at 3 for $30, $9.99 standard Blu-rays, deals on box sets – you name it. You can shop all of these sales right here. Also, don’t forget that GRUV is now the new home for Shout Factory titles. You can shop the entire Shout Factory lineup right here, and there are sales to be found there as well.