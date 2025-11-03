Shout! Factory Blu-rays Have a New Home, and They’re Celebrating With Deals

Over the past 22 years, Shout! Factory has become well-known for distributing, developing, and producing films, TV series, animation, and music ranging from classic horror and sci-fi, to classic Nickelodeon shows. They’re also the distributor for GKIDS’ Studio Ghibli titles in the U.S.. Shout! Factory is especially beloved by pop culture fans and physical media collectors for keeping forgotten favorites alive and well, offering updated 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases with deluxe packaging and extensive bonus features. That said, today marks a significant turning point in the history of the company as those Blu-rays now have a new home.

Shout! Factory has announced a partnership with Universal Pictures’ GRUV.com retail site, which will become the new home for their e-commerce store. Shout notes that the move will “enable us to more efficiently serve our customers” and it will be one-stop shopping for new and upcoming releases, exclusive promotions, handpicked collections, deep catalog, and more. You’ll also find dedicated category pages devoted to popular releases from Scream Factory, Hong Kong Cinema Classics, Studio Ghibli, and Shout Select.

Shout! Factory x GRUV Launch Deals

To celebrate the launch, Shout! Factory and GRUV have announced that all orders will be eligible for free standard shipping in the U.S. with no minimum order requirements. They have also launched a series of deals that’s headlined by a 2 for $45 4K Blu-ray sale that includes movies like Dawn of the Dead, The Boy and the Heron, and Darkman. You can even save 20% off any single order when you use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout.

If you have orders and preorders pending on the previous Shout! Factory website, don’t worry. All orders placed before 11/3 will be fulfilled through the old Shout! Factory channel. The same will be true for all pre-orders placed before 11/3 that that will launch through the end of December.