The Best Black Friday 4K Blu-ray Deal Is All Hits For $13 Each

Amazon kicked off their Black Friday week sales today, but if you’re interested in picking up Blu-rays, Amazon isn’t your best bet. It’s actually the GRUV retail site owned by Universal Pictures. At the time of writing they are running some pretty mind-blowing Black Friday Blu-ray sales that include top 4K UHD titles for $12.99 each, tons of 4K Blu-ray Steelbooks in the $19.99 to $24.99 range, and much more. A full breakdown is available below, and keep in mind you might be able to save an additional 20% on any single title using the code SIGNUP20 at checkout.

GRUV Black Friday 4K UHD Blu-ray Sale

You can shop the entire collection of $12.99 4K Blu-ray deals here at GRUV while the sale lasts. Some pretty incredible blockbuster movies are eligible, including James Gunn’s Supeman, F1 starring Brad Pitt, Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan and more. Here are some more of our top picks:

GRUV Black Friday 4K UHD Blu-ray Sale (Limited Edition Steelbooks)

You can shop the entire collection of eligible 4K Steelbook deals right here at GRUV. The prices vary, but they’re all a steal. Here are some of our top picks:

GRUV Black Friday vs Amazon Black Friday

In addition to the 4K Blu-ray sales listed above, GRUV has deals on older 4K Blu-rays priced at 3 for $30, $9.99 standard Blu-rays, deals on box sets – you name it. You can shop all of these sales right here. Also, don’t forget that GRUV is now the new home for Shout Factory titles. You can shop the entire Shout Factory lineup right here, and there are sales to be found there as well.

For comparison, Amazon has kicked off their Black Friday sale on Blu-rays, though you may or may not find deals that go as deep as GRUV on individual titles. For example, Amazon is listing the Superman 2025 movie for $27.99 and calling it a Black Friday deal when you can get it from GRUV for $13. However, you might find deeper discounts on box sets and other collections. You can shop all of Amazon’s Black Friday Blu-ray deals right here while they last.