Woot Brought Back Its Famous 5 for $29 T-Shirt Deal Just in Time for Halloween

If you’ve been a Woot shopper for a while, you may have seen this deal pop up before, and now it’s back: five T-shirts for $29. These are all selected from the shirts section of Woot’s site, which has long been known on the internet as a solid source for “shirts that make people giggle in public.” This time around, the sale has everything from video game and Marvel-inspired tees to Halloween shirts.

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This sale runs through October 17 and is simple to shop. Place 5 or more shirts in your cart, and they’ll each be reduced to $5.80. Technically, that means you could buy ten for $58, which is also a deal, especially if you have holiday shopping to do and happen to know your friends’ shirt sizes.

There’s a great range here, but since there are dozens to choose from, we’ll share a few of our favorite picks to get you started.

Super Beagle Bros.

I’ve rediscovered my childhood love of Snoopy as an adult, and now I can’t get enough. This shirt combines that love with my love of Super Mario Bros., which was also a part of my childhood. Maybe that’s why this shirt feels so fuzzy and nostalgic!

All shirts in Woot’s collection come in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes and range from small to 3XL for adults, and sizes 2 through 12 for kids. I own Woot tees myself, and these don’t shrink in the dryer, so don’t buy a size up!

Peachy Go Kart Mechanic

Peach is always a babe, whether she’s rocking her signature pink dress or doing detective work in Princess Peach: Showtime! This tee depicts her as a mechanic ready to tweak your ride before you get back to your next Mario Kart race. Drawn by artist hunnydoll, you can rock this and feel good about supporting a real artist vs. an AI sloplord.

Friends Until Game Night

If you prefer your games on tabletop over a screen and carry a velvet bag of dice everywhere you go, this is probably the shirt for you—especially if you’ve gotten heated more than once at the result of a saving throw. The cool little retro rainbow behind the dice is a nice design touch.

Crimson Avatar

The perfect shirt for those obsessed with Avatar: The Last Airbender, this mellow gray tee features a low-key silhouette of Aang and four woodblock-style logos representing the primary elemental bending arts. It’s a more adult style compared to the colorful options out there, making us like it even more.

Leaf Him Alone

This shirt has three things I like: Snorlax, fall, and an antisocial sentiment. It’s the perfect shirt to wear if you didn’t get enough sleep, but the leaves turning pretty shades of red and orange make you happy anyway. Which is just to say that I will probably wear this shirt everywhere I go.