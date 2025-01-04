8 Most Valuable Funko Pops You’ll Need to Complete a Set

From Marvel and DC to Sonic the Hedgehog and Golden Girls to Dragon Ball Super, Funko has a Pop for just about every occasion and franchise, and that is only going to continue into 2025. Plenty of new Pops are on the way throughout this year, and that’s not even counting the big exclusives at places like San Diego Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration. That said, plenty of collectors are not necessarily focused on what’s coming down the pike, but are instead looking for that ever-elusive Pop that will complete their collection, and sometimes the biggest barrier to completing that set is price. We’ve collected some of the most valuable Funko Pops that you’ll need to complete those sets right here (via PopPriceGuide), and we’re starting things off with a trip to the world of Nickelodeon animation.

SpongeBob SquarePants

We’re starting off with a bit of a franchise crossover, and the spotlight goes to the SpongeBob Leonardo and Plankton Shredder 2-pack. This was exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con back in 2014, and is now going to cost you around $1,200 to add to your SpongeBob SquarePants collection. It’s simply one of the coolest versions of SpongeBob though, and having Plankton in full Shredder garb is the icing on the cake.

Huckleberry Hound

There are a host of Hanna Barbera characters in the Pop universe, but the one that will cost you the most to add to the collection will be the ever so delightful Huckleberry Hound. This special red edition of the character was an exclusive for 2014’s San Diego Comic-Con, and will run you around $3200 dollars to snag on eBay or through a seller on Amazon.

The Dark Knight

There actually aren’t that many Pops in the Batman The Dark Knight collection, but the eons that are available range from $15 to around $70. There is one though that is significantly pricier, and that’s the 2014 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Dark Knight Joker version of Freddy Funko. There are several Freddy Funkos at the top of the list, but this one is pretty elusive, and if you want to pick it up it will cost you around $10,000.

Toy Story

It’s always a challenge when trying to put together a collection of Pops when a two of the main characters are extremely hard to come by. Unfortunately, that’s the case with the Buzz Lightyear and Woody 2-pack, which has been vaulted and will run you $14,600 thousand at the moment. Now, the good news is that if you just need a Buzz and Woody 2-pack there’s the delightful Entertainment Expo exclusive that is only around $50, and there are a myriad of individual Buzz and Woody Pops to pick up too. If you want all of them though, this 2-pack is going to be the holy grail, and it’s going to be quite the pricey one too

Boo Berry

The General Mills cereal characters are iconic, with fans perhaps loving the mascots even more than the cereal they adorn. Funko has featured several of the General Mills mascots in their Pops line, but there is one who is the most difficult to find. That would be Mr. Boo Berry himself, but not just any ordinary Boo Berry, as this one is the special Glow in the Dark version released in 2011, and it goes for a daunting $28,500 thousand.

Iron Man

Now we are entering top two territory, and t’s courtesy of Marvel and Freddy Funko. The upper tiers of most expensive Pops are made up of many Freddy Funkos, as they tend to be the hardest to snag, and for those looking to complete a full collection of Iron Man Pops, you’ll need to tap into your inner Tony Stark and break out the cash. This special Metallic version of Iron Man was released back in 2012 and will now run you $38,660 to own.

Clockwork Orange

If you’re looking to collect all of the Clockwork Orange Pops, the good news is that there’s only two of them out in regular circulation. Granted, the Walmart masked version is more expensive than the standard version (in the $60 dollar range), but unfortunately there’s one more that raises the price substantially. That’s the Glow in the Dark chase Pop from 2012, and it goes for an astounding $48,450.

The story goes that an early try at the Clockwork Orange license was halted after some Pops were already produced. All but 24 of the were destroyed, split into 12 non-chase and 12 chase, and these were given to friends, members of the Funko Funatic forum, and Gemini Collectibles. Now the ones that are available are not only extremely rare, but also extremely expensive, so if you want all of the Clockwork Orange Pops, you’re going to have to spend a pretty penny on making it happen.

Golden Ticket

If you happen to have a Willy Wonka-focused collection or just love Pops based on iconic films, there is one Pop that currently ranks above all others on the most expensive list. The Golden Ticket 2 Pack is at the top of the list and will likely be for a very long time, as it currently goes for $163,440 thousand dollars.

As the title states, it includes a gold version of Willy Wonka and an Oompa Loompa, and there were reportedly only 10 of these made. 4 people in attendance at 2016’s San Diego Comic-Con won a set of their own through a golden ticket chocolate bar contest, and as for the other 6, they were reportedly given out to friends of the business or employees. So as you can tell, the rarity of these is locked in, and as time goes, it will likely become even more expensive to add this final item to your collection moving forward.

