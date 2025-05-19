A Knight’s Tale 4K Steelbook Blu-ray Is Shipping Now

For fans of the legendary actor Heath Ledger (pretty much everyone), we’ve got some fantastic news. Back in March, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced that a new 4K UHD Blu-ray steelbook will be released for the popular action-adventure film, A Knight’s Tale (2001). The steelbook will include new, never-before-seen content like deleted scenes, extended scenes, a gag reel, and more, as well as completely restored versions of both the Theatrical and Extended versions of the film. Now the wait to watch it is at an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The steelbook is available to order here on Amazon with a release date set for May 20th. A listing is also available here at Walmart, but it is currently sold out. If the Amazon listing follows suit, don’t worry. This isn’t a limited edition release and should be restocked at some point. Read below for a full breakdown of the special features a technical specs.

A Knight’s Tale 4K UHD Steelbook

Starring Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight, The Patriot), Mark Addy (The Full Monty, Down to Earth) and Rufus Sewell (Dangerous Beauty, Dark City), the comedic period piece focuses on William Thatcher, a peasant squire who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman and takes the jousting world by storm.

Special Features and Technical Specs / DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATIONS of the Theatrical & Extended versions of the film

of the Theatrical & Extended versions of the film DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATIONS OF BOTH VERSIONS

NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK (for both versions) + English 5.1 (for both versions)

(for both versions) + English 5.1 (for both versions) 4K HDR picture and Dolby Atmos audio approved by director Brian Helgeland

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL VERSION , plus English 5.1 track

, plus English 5.1 track NEW 5 Deleted & Extended Scenes

5 Deleted & Extended Scenes NEW Gag Reel

Gag Reel NEW Quill and Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography

Quill and Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography Commentary with Director Brian Helgeland and Actor Paul Bettany

11 Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes

6 Original Deleted Scenes with Filmmaker’s Intros

HBO Making-Of Special

Music Video

Domestic and International Trailers & TV Spot

Want to stay up to date with all collectible and movie news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!