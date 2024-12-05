Akira 4K Blu-ray Gets a Huge Holiday Deal

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Thought the deals were over? Right now, Amazon has the 4k UHD copy of the beloved and iconic anime movie Akira on sale for only $14.39, down from its original price of $29.98. That’s a 52% drop and less than $1 off an all-time low. You can grab it from Amazon right here, where it looks like it will arrive before Christmas. Check out more details on the disk below.

Akira 4K Blu-ray Special Features:

Akira Sound Clip (1988)

Music for Akira

Kaneda’s Theme

Exodus

Ethnic Meets Hi-Tech

Awakening

Mutation

Requiem

Director Interview

Storyboard Collection

The Writing on the Wall

Original Trailers

Original Commercials

Restoring Akira

Picture

English Voice Over

Glossary

U.S Trailer (2013)

Trailer

The original Akira anime movie was incredibly well received, and has become a cultural classic for many creators, many often taking inspiration from one very well known scene: the motorcycle slide. The scene is so beloved that it’s now appeared in many different shows and movies, from Jordan Peele’s Nope to Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe. Just a few months back, the artist from the new series Absolute Batman made a successful attempt at remixing the cover art. We have comic book artist Javier Fernandez to thank for this Dark Knight recreation of Akira’s top moments.

Unfortunately for us, these recreations might be the only new Akira stuff we get for a while, as talks for a live-action Akira remake have started to fade. A while back director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do In The Shadows) had been attached to direct a new film, but since then, the ball seems to have stopped rolling. This is a common circumstance in Hollywood, as projects often get pushed to the side during the long process to get them greenlit.



According to Comicbook’s Evan Valentine, “In 2019, Akira creator Katsuhrio Otomo stated that he was planning to continue the franchise with a new anime project. Much like the Warner Bros’ live-action film, little has been released regarding the project’s status. While the anime movie will always be a classic, there was plenty of material from the manga that had not been adapted to the screen, meaning that a new television series might have quite a bit of story to cover.” For now it seems we’ll just have to wait and see if Akira will be remade or if a new story will blossom from its universe.